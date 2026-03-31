Who Killed Charlie Kirk? Case Against Tyler Robinson Faces New Twist As Candace Owens, Joe Kent Make Big Claims

Who killed Charlie Kirk? A key piece of forensic evidence in the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is now under question, with a new court filing claiming that the bullet recovered during the autopsy may not match the rifle allegedly linked to the accused gunman.

According to a recent filing, reported by Daily Mail, attorneys for Tyler Robinson said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was unable to confirm that the bullet recovered from Kirk’s body came from the rifle authorities have tied to Robinson.

Tyler Robinson Facing Capital Murder Charges In Charlie Kirk Case

Robinson, 22, is facing capital murder charges and could potentially receive the death penalty over the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10.

The defense has indicated it may present testimony from an ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence in the case.

In a motion filed on Friday, Robinson’s legal team requested that the preliminary hearing be postponed for at least six months, according to reports by Fox News.

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New Details In Charlie Kirk Murder Case

The attorneys argued that additional time is required to review forensic material, including DNA reports submitted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the ATF. According to the filing, the reports indicate that multiple DNA profiles were detected on certain pieces of evidence.

Quoting the filing, Deseret News reported that the defense highlighted the complexity of analyzing mixed DNA samples.

“As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures… is a complicated process which requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate several different categories,” the filing states.

Joe Kent, Candace Owens Make Wild Claims In Charlie Kirk Murder Case

Outside the courtroom, the case has also fueled speculation among several far-right commentators.

Figures such as Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson have publicly questioned Robinson’s role, suggesting the possibility of a broader conspiracy behind the killing of the Turning Point USA founder.

Adding to the speculation, Joe Kent, who recently departed from his position under the administration of Donald Trump, suggested that Robinson may not have acted alone.

Kent indicated that he could potentially testify in Robinson’s trial, noting that the shooting occurred while he was still serving as the nation’s counterterrorism chief.

Following reports about the disputed bullet evidence, Candace Owens responded on social media platform X.

Owens, who has repeatedly argued that Robinson was not responsible for Kirk’s death, criticized commentators who challenged her earlier claims alleging the involvement of Israeli donors and Erika Kirk in the killing.

“Where are all my neocons who have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the non existent evidence against Tyler Robinson?” Owens wrote.

“You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Hope the money was worth your soul.”

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