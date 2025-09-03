Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?

Thousands of Afghans who were registered as refugees have recently returned from Pakistan, despite a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan over the weekend. Officials told AFP that the number of returnees has increased in the past few days.

For more than 40 years, Pakistan has given refuge to Afghan migrants, displaced from the country during the Soviet invasion to Taliban returning to power in 2021. While many Afghans were born and lived a substantial portion of their life in Pakistan while still being a refugee, some settled in Western countries after leaving Pakistan. Moreover, many Afghan refugees reportedly had a stable life in Pakistan, some had a bitter experience.

Pakistan Began Pushing Afghan Refugees Back to Afghanistan in 2023

In 2023, Pakistan launched a crackdown on Afghan refugees, citing rising violence and insurgent activity. The government labelled many refugees as “terrorists and criminals” and began evicting them. Since then, over 1.2 million Afghans have been forced to return, including more than 443,000 this year, according to the United Nations.

The latest crackdown targets around 1.3 million refugees holding UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. Pakistan set a September 1 deadline for them to leave, warning that those who stayed could face arrest and deportation.

On the Afghan side, officials report daily returns. In Spin Boldak, Abdul Latif Hakimi, a migrant registration official, said “250 to 300 families are returning” each day since August 31. At Torkham crossing further north, over 6,300 PoR holders returned on Tuesday alone. Since April, nearly 63,000 PoR cardholders have entered Afghanistan.

Afghan Refugees Claim They Were Harassed by Pakistani Authorities

Refugees said they faced police raids, extortion, and harassment in the lead-up to the deadline. Many families left Pakistan fearing arrest, detention, or separation. In Lahore, Afghan returnee Khan Wali said he could not work and faced constant harassment. Meanwhile, a PoR holder in Peshawar described life as easier there, while the situation in Islamabad was “hell” for refugees.

The expulsions come as Afghanistan struggles to recover from a 6.0 earthquake that destroyed villages along the border, killing over 1,400 people. Analysts suggest the expulsions are intended to pressure Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which Pakistan blames for increased attacks along the border.

