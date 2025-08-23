Why Are Oregon Counties Facing ‘Unhealthy’ Air Quality? What We Know So Far

Several wildfires are burning in Oregon, and smoke from Canadian fires is also moving into the state. Together, this is expected to cause bad air quality, from “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy,” over the weekend, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said.

The DEQ issued an air quality alert Friday morning. It said smoke will affect parts of Central Oregon through Monday night. Similar warnings are in place across the Upper Midwest because of heavy smoke from Canadian fires, local media reports said.

Several Oregon Counties Face Air Quality Warning

The Oregon warning includes Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties. Cities that could be affected are Prineville, Post, Paulina, Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, Sisters, La Pine, Brothers, Madras, Warm Springs, and Culver.

“A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued,” the notice said.

“Wildfires in the region and current weather will push air quality to unhealthy levels.”

Newsweek reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) near Sisters could reach 176, which is “unhealthy.” Oregonsmoke.org, a website displayed air quality level at 281, rated ‘very unhealthy.”

Authorities Urge Citizens to Remain at Home and Keep an Eye on Possible Symptoms

Health officials advise people to stay indoors as much as possible and watch for signs of smoke irritation, such as burning eyes, runny nose, coughing, or trouble breathing. Smoke is especially dangerous for people with heart or lung problems, as well as for children and older adults.

One of the largest fires, called the Flat Fire, began Thursday west of Culver, reports added.

By Friday afternoon it had spread to 3,386 acres with no containment. Evacuations have been ordered in areas from Lake Billy Chinook to near Sisters, though the city of Sisters itself was not under evacuation as of 2 p.m. Friday.

An evacuation shelter has been opened at Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave., in Redmond, reports said.

