Why Is There Internal Violence In Pakistan? 250 Protesters, 48 Police Officers Killed In TLP Clashes

Pakistan witnessed one of its most violent days as hardline Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) launched massive protests against the Gaza Peace Plan. Demonstrations turned deadly when TLP chief Maulana Sadiq Rizvi was shot three times and his brother Anas Rizvi was also injured during the clashes.

Firefights erupted between protesters and security forces, spreading across major cities. The scale of the confrontation triggered nationwide panic, forcing authorities to deploy additional troops in Lahore and Islamabad to restore order and prevent further escalation of violence.

Heavy Casualties Reported on Both Sides

According to reports, around 250 TLP protesters were killed in violent clashes with security forces. The protesters also launched coordinated attacks on police units, resulting in the deaths of 48 officers.

Hospitals in Lahore and Rawalpindi received hundreds of injured civilians and security personnel. Witnesses described scenes of chaos, with gunfire and tear gas filling the streets.

International observers expressed concern over the rising death toll, calling for restraint from both sides. The incident marks one of the bloodiest protests in Pakistan’s recent history, drawing global attention to the country’s deep political divisions.

🚨🇵🇰 TLP Protest : Multiple casualties and Injuries reported as Government crackdowns on #TLP protestors. Heavy clashes with reports that central container has been set on fire. pic.twitter.com/a6e2FR2WXg — Mansoor Ali Khan (@mansooraliikhan) October 13, 2025

Why the Violence Broke Out

The violence began after the TLP announced a nationwide protest outside the US Embassy in Islamabad, opposing the Gaza Peace Deal. Maulana Sadiq Rizvi and his followers travelled from Lahore to Islamabad to stage a sit-in.

Authorities blocked highways using shipping containers, but Rizvi climbed one of them and declared the protest would continue until the government withdrew support for the peace plan. As crowds swelled, police and Rangers attempted to disperse the protesters, leading to stone-pelting and eventually gunfire. The clashes quickly turned violent, paralyzing traffic between Lahore and Islamabad.

BREAKING: Lahore Bar Association lawyers clash with police over use of deadly force on #TLPProtest. Chief of TLP Hafiz Rizvi has been shot dead by Asim Munir’s forces. Things looking bleak for the tinpot Field Marshal https://t.co/emfNs0dhat pic.twitter.com/ILGAvwexj4 — Atishay Jain (@AtishayyJain96) October 13, 2025

Pakistan Rangers and Punjab police launched operations to disperse the crowds, using tear gas and live rounds. Protesters retaliated by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at security personnel. The confrontation left several vehicles burnt and streets covered in debris.

US President Donald Trump attended the implementation ceremony in Jerusalem, where he claimed to have “prevented eight wars” and promoted a path to lasting peace. The development was widely welcomed internationally but met with anger among several Islamist groups, including TLP, which called the deal a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

Pakistan’s Internal Unrest Over Peace Initiative

Despite international support for the Gaza Peace Plan, Pakistan continues to face internal unrest. The TLP’s violent demonstrations reflect growing dissatisfaction among radical groups opposed to Islamabad’s endorsement of the peace initiative.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir have publicly supported President Trump’s mediation efforts, describing them as steps toward regional stability.

However, opposition parties and hardline groups accuse the government of abandoning the Palestinian cause. The clashes have deepened political instability in Pakistan, with calls for nationwide protests intensifying in several provinces.

