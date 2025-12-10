Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

Luxembourg, one of the richest countries in Europe, has achieved something rare in today’s world, where women in the country earn slightly more than men. At a time when the gender pay gap remains a major issue globally, this small European nation stands out for setting an example in workplace equality.

Across most countries, women continue to earn less than men despite decades of progress. But in Luxembourg, the trend is completely different. The country reportedly has a gender pay gap of -0.7 per cent, meaning women earn a little more on average. No other European country has reached this level of pay equality.

This success did not happen overnight. Over the past 50 years, the participation of women in Luxembourg’s workforce has grown strongly. Today, women are active in almost every major sector, including education, healthcare, finance and technology. Many also work in the public sector, which is known for competitive salaries, strong job security and good benefits.

Government policies have played a major role in reducing the pay gap. Luxembourg supports gender equality through generous parental leave, flexible working conditions and strict pay transparency rules. These measures help women build stable careers without being held back by traditional barriers.

Luxembourg itself is a small but influential country in Europe. It is landlocked and bordered by Belgium, France and Germany. Its capital, Luxembourg City, hosts several important European institutions.

The country is also unique for being the world’s only Grand Duchy, with a Grand Duke as the ceremonial head of state. The government operates as a parliamentary democracy and is known for its political stability.

Economically, Luxembourg is one of the wealthiest nations in the EU, with one of the highest GDP per capita figures in Europe.