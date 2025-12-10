LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

Across most countries, women continue to earn less than men despite decades of progress. But in this nation, the trend is completely different.

Representational image. (Pexels)
Representational image. (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 17:49:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

Luxembourg, one of the richest countries in Europe, has achieved something rare in today’s world, where women in the country earn slightly more than men. At a time when the gender pay gap remains a major issue globally, this small European nation stands out for setting an example in workplace equality.

Across most countries, women continue to earn less than men despite decades of progress. But in Luxembourg, the trend is completely different. The country reportedly has a gender pay gap of -0.7 per cent, meaning women earn a little more on average. No other European country has reached this level of pay equality.

This success did not happen overnight. Over the past 50 years, the participation of women in Luxembourg’s workforce has grown strongly. Today, women are active in almost every major sector, including education, healthcare, finance and technology. Many also work in the public sector, which is known for competitive salaries, strong job security and good benefits.

Government policies have played a major role in reducing the pay gap. Luxembourg supports gender equality through generous parental leave, flexible working conditions and strict pay transparency rules. These measures help women build stable careers without being held back by traditional barriers.

Luxembourg itself is a small but influential country in Europe. It is landlocked and bordered by Belgium, France and Germany. Its capital, Luxembourg City, hosts several important European institutions.

The country is also unique for being the world’s only Grand Duchy, with a Grand Duke as the ceremonial head of state. The government operates as a parliamentary democracy and is known for its political stability.

Economically, Luxembourg is one of the wealthiest nations in the EU, with one of the highest GDP per capita figures in Europe.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 5:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Luxembourg

RELATED News

Pakistan, Backed By Its Friend China, Pushes For South Asian Bloc Without India: What Is It And Will It Work?

Inside $50+ Billion AI Push: Why Global Tech Giants Like Microsoft, Intel And Amazon Are Seeing India As The Next AI Superpower? Explained

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

19 Killed, More Than 15 Injured After Two Residential Buildings Collapse In Morocco, Eyewitnesses Describe Scenes Of Panic

‘That Beautiful Face, Lips Like Machine Gun,’ Donald Trump Sparks Controversy With Similar On-Stage Remarks About Press Secretary, Triggers Fresh Debate

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement On India-US Trade Talks, Says ‘We Never Negotiate Deals With…’

Nestle India’s Finance Chief Svetlana Boldina To Step Down

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

How Smartworks Turned Managed Office Campuses Into India’s Most Stable Growth Engine

OneNDF Steps In as Financial Stress Becomes a Silent Crisis for Indian Borrowers

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

Silver Prices Touch ₹1.91 Lakh Record: Here’s Why the Silver Is Beating Gold

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…
Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…
Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…
Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

QUICK LINKS