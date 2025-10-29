LIVE TV
Home > World > World Stroke Day 2025: Don’t Ignore These Silent Signs That Could Save a Life

World Stroke Day 2025 serves as a crucial reminder to recognize the early warning signs of a stroke — symptoms that are often silent yet life-saving when spotted in time. Experts emphasize that prompt medical attention can prevent permanent damage and improve recovery outcomes. The global awareness campaign encourages everyone to remember the acronym FAST — Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call emergency services — as a simple yet powerful way to act quickly. Healthy lifestyle choices, regular check-ups, and controlling risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes can greatly reduce stroke risk.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 10:24:27 IST

What is World Stroke Day?  

World Stroke Day is does occurs annually on October 29th to start raising awareness and education to everyone about strokes, heart attack signs and call for help quickly when cares is needed. The World Stroke Organization started World Stroke Day in 2006 to create awareness approximately stroke prevention, recognition, and treatment, to everyone in the world. The theme for 2025 is: “Every Minute Counts” to demonstrate receiving care in the first few hours would prevent serious disability or death.  

Why is Stroke Awareness Important? 

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability around the world. Every ONE in FOUR people will experience stroke during their lifetime. Waiting longer will always result in more disability the longer the stroke is unresolved. If you can identify the impact of stroke symptoms and get the first responders to help you quickly – will change have an impact on either recovery or disability that could persist for a lifetime. The World Stroke Organization want everyone to know the signs, and ACT FAST.

Signs of Stroke You Might Not See 

Although many strokes are obvious, the following might not be obvious: 

  • One Side of the Face Drooping: One side of the face may droop or feel numb. When asked to smile, the smile may be uneven.
  • One Arm Weakness: One arm may feel weak or numb and, when asked to raise both arms in the air, the weak arm may drift downward.
  • Speech Difficulty: Speech may be slurred or there may be difficulty forming clear sentences.
  • Sudden Confused State or Trouble Understanding: You or an individual may have a confusing or difficult time understanding a simple statement.
  • Sudden Vision Problems: You or an individual may find it hard to see in one or both eyes.
  • Sudden Severe Headache: Sudden and severe headaches, especially if there is no history of headaches.
  • Sudden Loss of Coordination or Balance: It could be a challenge to walk and/or become dizzy.
  • If you see and/or experience any of the above:
  • Call emergency services. Keep in mind the acronym F.A.S.T. – “Face,” “Arms,” “Speech,” “Time” as we watch forstroke signs.

Stay Safe and Healthy

Living a healthful lifestyle can minimize the risk of stroke and includes the following: proper management of high blood pressure, avoiding smoking, a balanced and nutritious diet, active lifestyle, and control of diabetes. Being aware of the symptoms of stroke and knowing the appropriate number to call can save lives.

Get Involved This World Stroke Day

Join the global initiative to spread the word about the symptoms of stroke and act quickly, on October 29th of this year. Educating your kids, family, and friends can save lives. Like the old adage goes, “Every second counts” in the case of a stroke.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or medical concerns.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 10:24 AM IST
