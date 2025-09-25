VPN IBE Awards 2025 honor trailblazers with style

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 24: Kochi turned into a power stage on September 23. The VPN IBE Awards 2025 brought together leaders from business, healthcare, cinema, and philanthropy under one roof and shone the spotlight on them.

Most people barely remember to thank their mentors. Dr Ajit Ravi went further. In 2015, he created the VPN IBE Award to salute the man who shaped his career: V. P. Nandakumar, Chairman and MD of Manappuram Finance Ltd. What started in Sri Lanka is now celebrating its 10th year in Kochi.

The anniversary edition wasn’t just another awards night. It was a statement: gratitude fuels legacy, and legacy powers impact.

On September 23, the Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi hosted the latest edition of the Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2025. Red carpet, flashing lights, and applause that felt earned, not manufactured.

The awards were co-presented by V. P. Nandakumar and Dr Ajit Ravi, who also helmed the evening. Their joint presence sent a clear message: this isn’t about one man’s ego. It’s about a platform to celebrate excellence wherever it shows up.

Honorees Who Redefine Excellence

Banking That Includes, Not Excludes

Dr K. Paul Thomas, MD & CEO of ESAF Group of Social Enterprises, walked away with the Beacon of Inclusive Banking Excellence Award. His work has expanded financial inclusion into areas that banks typically overlook. In a country like India, where millions remain unbanked, that’s not just noble, it’s necessary.

Healthcare With a Heart

Next, the Exemplary Leader in Healthcare and Philanthropy Award was presented to S.K. Abdulla, MD, of Lakeshore Hospital and Research Centre Ltd. In a sector too often driven by profit margins, Abdulla’s focus on care and giving back stood out.

Building More Than Towers

Dr. Varghese Kurian, Group Chairman and MD of VKL Group, received the Business Luminary in Real Estate, Hospitality, and Philanthropy Award. His track record goes beyond skyscrapers and luxury hotels. It’s about philanthropy stitched into the business model, something Indian industries could use more of.

Cinema Royalty

Veteran producer and media leader Dr Gokulam Gopalan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Indian Cinema. With decades of work shaping Malayalam cinema and beyond, Gopalan’s recognition was met with a standing ovation. Cinema in India isn’t just entertainment. It’s culture. And he has built plenty of it.

India has no shortage of award nights. Half of them feel like selfie contests. The VPN IBE Awards cut differently. They focus on people who use success as a multiplier, creating opportunities, not just headlines.

By honouring inclusive bankers, ethical healthcare leaders, community-minded business builders, and cultural giants, the awards underline a simple fact: power is pointless if it doesn’t create impact.

Hosting this in Kochi wasn’t accidental. Kerala has a history of producing entrepreneurs who balance profit with responsibility. From cooperative banks to pioneering hospitals, the state thrives on models where community and commerce meet. The VPN IBE Awards plugged right into that tradition.

Every awardee had their moment on stage, and every acceptance speech echoed a mix of gratitude and vision. The applause wasn’t polite; it was real. Attendees knew they were watching not just winners, but changemakers.

Dr Ajit Ravi and V. P. Nandakumar didn’t just hand over trophies. They reinforced a decade-old tradition: celebrating leadership that isn’t afraid to stand tall.

And in a year when India continues to push boundaries in business, cinema, and healthcare, the VPN IBE Awards 2025 couldn’t have been better timed.

