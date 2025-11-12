LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

Akhilesh Yadav dismissed exit polls predicting an NDA win in Bihar, asserting that Tejashwi Yadav will become CM. Tejashwi alleged attempts by NDA to delay vote counting and “murder democracy,” while criticising the Centre over the recent Red Fort blast.

Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav (PHOTO: X)
Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 12, 2025 21:14:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the exit polls predicting a win for NDA in the Bihar assembly polls and asserted that Tejashwi Yadav is going to become the chief minister after the conclusion of the assembly polls
“The people in Bihar have voted for change; Tejashwi Yadav is going to become the chief minister. To stop Mahagathbandhan, the BJP is deliberately getting exit polls done by their own people,” Yadav told reporters here.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav alleged on Wednesday that there might be attempts to manipulate the Bihar assembly elections results by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the counting set to take place on November 14.

According to Yadav, the NDA will “make all attempts to slow down the vote count” and try to “strike fear among people” while trying to “murder democracy.” He further criticised the Centre for the Delhi blast which took place recently near Red Fort, killing atleast 8.

“This time they (NDA) will make all attempts to slow down the counting of votes. They will create fear in District Headquarters. They will not do anything where a bomb blast takes place. But they will take out a military flag march across all districts in Bihar to murder democracy so that there is fear among the people,” Yadav told reporters during a press conference here.

Several exit polls yesterday projected a win for the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. The People’s Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People’s Insight’s survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates. The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

The first phase of polling was held on November 6, and the second phase concluded on Tuesday. 

(With agency inputs) 

ALSO READ: East Delhi Horror: Man Rushed To Hospital After 16-Year-Old Boy High On Marijuana Stabs Him Over Refusal To Give Him ‘Bidi’

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: akhilesh yadavBihar election newsBihar elections 2025tejashwi yadav

RELATED News

Axis My India Bihar Exit Poll: BJP-Led NDA Set For Majority, RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Trails Close | Check Full Party-Wise Numbers

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

Giriraj Singh Slams Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Amid NDA’s Massive Win Prediction – Calls Out ‘Corruption and Family Politics’

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls Today: How to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, and CVoter Predictions Live

LATEST NEWS

‘Say Hello To Mandakini…’ Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For High-Octane Action In SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter, First-Look Poster In Yellow Saree And A Gun Will Make Your Jaw Drop

PM Modi-Led Union Cabinet Issues Strong Statement On Red Fort Blast, Calls It A Heinous Terror Incident, Passes Resolution

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

Woman Marries ChatGPT After Breakup, Parents Attend Emotional Wedding | Check Video

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Air India Express Bomb Scare Triggers Evacuation, IndiGo Also Faces Threat Leading To High Alert At Five Major Airports

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

QUICK LINKS