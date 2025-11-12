Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the exit polls predicting a win for NDA in the Bihar assembly polls and asserted that Tejashwi Yadav is going to become the chief minister after the conclusion of the assembly polls

“The people in Bihar have voted for change; Tejashwi Yadav is going to become the chief minister. To stop Mahagathbandhan, the BJP is deliberately getting exit polls done by their own people,” Yadav told reporters here.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav alleged on Wednesday that there might be attempts to manipulate the Bihar assembly elections results by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the counting set to take place on November 14.

According to Yadav, the NDA will “make all attempts to slow down the vote count” and try to “strike fear among people” while trying to “murder democracy.” He further criticised the Centre for the Delhi blast which took place recently near Red Fort, killing atleast 8.

“This time they (NDA) will make all attempts to slow down the counting of votes. They will create fear in District Headquarters. They will not do anything where a bomb blast takes place. But they will take out a military flag march across all districts in Bihar to murder democracy so that there is fear among the people,” Yadav told reporters during a press conference here.

Several exit polls yesterday projected a win for the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. The People’s Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People’s Insight’s survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates. The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

The first phase of polling was held on November 6, and the second phase concluded on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

