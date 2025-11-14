Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, Close Contest Between NDA And MGB

Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 LIVE: Bihar is gearing up for the counting of votes on Thursday, November 14. Earlier, on Tuesday, November 11, the state made history with a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent, the highest since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). While 62.98 percent of male voters participated, women once again outshone them with a remarkable 71.78 percent turnout. As no irregularities or malpractices were reported, the ECI confirmed that re-polling will not be required at any of Bihar’s 90,740 polling booths.

Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Alinagar Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set 14.11.2025 as the date of results for all three constituencies.

Bahadurpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

Darbhanga Election Result 2025 – Winner

Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Alinagar: Maithili Thakur from BJP and Binod Mishra from RJD

Bahadurpur: Madan Sahni from JDU and Bhola Yadav from RJD

Darbhanga: Rajesh Kumar Mandal from JDU and Lalit Kumar Yadav from RJD

Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In Alinagar Assembly Election 2020, Mishri Lal Yadav of the VSIP emerged as the winning candidate.

In Bahadurpur Assembly Election 2020, Madan Sahni of the JD(U) emerged as the winning candidate.

In Darbhanga Assembly Election 2020, Lalit Kumar Yadav of the RJD emerged as the winning candidate.