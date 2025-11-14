LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

With an impressive past track record, expectations were high when Kishor launched the Jan Suraaj Party. The party ran an energetic campaign, had a large social media presence, and fielded a wide range of candidates.

Prashant Kishor (Image Credit: ANI)
Prashant Kishor (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 14, 2025 20:43:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

Prashant Kishor, known for helping many top leaders win elections, has faced a major setback in his own political journey. His Jan Suraaj Party, which positioned itself as a third front and a fresh alternative in Bihar, failed to win a single seat in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Kishor first became a big name in Indian politics when he designed the BJP’s winning campaign for the 2012 Gujarat election under Narendra Modi. He later played a crucial role in the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Soon after, Kishor helped the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar win the 2015 election, giving Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav a strong comeback. In 2017, he crafted Captain Amarinder Singh’s successful campaign in Punjab. He later guided YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to a massive win in Andhra Pradesh. In 2021, he helped MK Stalin’s DMK and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress secure big victories.

With such a track record, expectations were high when Kishor launched the Jan Suraaj Party. The party ran an energetic campaign, had a large social media presence, and fielded a wide range of candidates.

However, Jan Suraaj failed to open its account, and most of its candidates remained far behind their competitors. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar’s JDU made strong gains.

Before the elections, Kishor had said he would work for Bihar and continue even if the results were disappointing. He had also publicly stated that if Jan Suraaj failed to create a mark in Bihar’s politics, he would reconsider his role in electoral politics.

Even so, political experts believe Kishor still has age, experience, and deep political understanding on his side. Despite this early setback, there may still be room for him to rebuild and discover new opportunities in Bihar’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: ‘Katta Sarkar Will Never Return’: PM Modi Attacks RJD As Mahagathbandhan Sinks In Bihar

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 8:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: biharelectionnewsJan Suraaj Partyprashant kishor

RELATED News

Makhana Kheer, Ghamcha, Mithila Shawl- PM Modi’s Aabhaar As NDA Goes 200 Ke Paar In Bihar

‘Katta Sarkar Will Never Return’: PM Modi Attacks RJD As Mahagathbandhan Sinks In Bihar

Gamcha Movement In Bihar! PM Modi Makes Grand Entry At Party HQ Waving Gamcha, Watch

‘Haa Hum Bihari Hai Ji, Thore Sanskari Hai Ji…’: Manoj Tiwari Sings At The Party Headquarters, Watch

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

“Rahul Gandhi set new record of 95 electoral defeats, PM Modi’s magic worked again”: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia As NDA Landslide Victory

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samrat Chaudhary Wins Tarapur Seats With A Margin Of 45,843 Votes

Nitish Kumar Issues First Statement After NDA’s Historic Win In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says ‘I Express My…’

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur Wins Big In Debut, Becomes Youngest MLA-Elect After Beating Binod Mishra In Alinagar

Lady Driver’s Minor Mishap Near Bengaluru Metro Sparks One-Kilometre Snarl, Triggering Chaos Caught On Camera In Dramatic Footage

Why Tej Pratap Yadav Lost In Bihar Election? Family Feud, JJD’s Weak Machinery, Personal Controversies Take A Toll

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Defends Family Bastion Raghopur, Defeats BJP’s Satish Kumar After Tough Fight

Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

QUICK LINKS