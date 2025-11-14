Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

Prashant Kishor, known for helping many top leaders win elections, has faced a major setback in his own political journey. His Jan Suraaj Party, which positioned itself as a third front and a fresh alternative in Bihar, failed to win a single seat in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Kishor first became a big name in Indian politics when he designed the BJP’s winning campaign for the 2012 Gujarat election under Narendra Modi. He later played a crucial role in the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Soon after, Kishor helped the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar win the 2015 election, giving Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav a strong comeback. In 2017, he crafted Captain Amarinder Singh’s successful campaign in Punjab. He later guided YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to a massive win in Andhra Pradesh. In 2021, he helped MK Stalin’s DMK and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress secure big victories.

With such a track record, expectations were high when Kishor launched the Jan Suraaj Party. The party ran an energetic campaign, had a large social media presence, and fielded a wide range of candidates.

However, Jan Suraaj failed to open its account, and most of its candidates remained far behind their competitors. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar’s JDU made strong gains.

Before the elections, Kishor had said he would work for Bihar and continue even if the results were disappointing. He had also publicly stated that if Jan Suraaj failed to create a mark in Bihar’s politics, he would reconsider his role in electoral politics.

Even so, political experts believe Kishor still has age, experience, and deep political understanding on his side. Despite this early setback, there may still be room for him to rebuild and discover new opportunities in Bihar’s political landscape.

