Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Leader Rituraj Sinha Says Rahul Gandhi’s Impact ‘Zero’, Confident NDA Will Form Government Again

Patna, Bihar: On November 4, 2025, while expressing confidence about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which will return to power in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rituraj Sinha on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition’s Mahagathbandha alliances, asserting that the impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the election is “shoony” (big zero) in the state.

As per the interview with ANI, Sinha said, “Rahul Gandhi’s impact in the Bihar polls is a big zero. You will get to see soon after the election completes in Bihar, he will leave the country and go abroad to abuse India.” Responding to questions about whether the Prime Minister’s rallies in Arrah and Nawada could influence the election outcome, Sinha said that the enthusiasm witnessed at these events reflects the people’s faith in the developmental work carried out by the Modi-Nitish alliance. “You can’t have just rallies as the criteria. The public is expressing its faith in all the work done by Modi ji and Nitish ji together. We have faith that the public will again elect the NDA government,” Sinha told ANI.

On the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming polls, he added, “This time we will witness an unprecedented result in our favor in Shahabad and Magadh region. The kind of response and energy we are seeing at the PM’s rallies, and the atmosphere in Arrah, suggest we will get a good result in our favor.”

In the run-up to the 2025 elections, Bihar is witnessing a main contest between the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, and LJP (RV), and the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, VIP, and left parties.

Meanwhile, on the final day of campaigning for first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence in “uprooting” the 20-year-old Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and announced that his administration, if elected, will transfer Rs 30,000 into the accounts of women under the proposed ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Yadav said, “Multiple women are excited for the Maa Behen Maan yojana we had announced, saying that they will get economic relief in this time of inflation. So we want to say that, on the demands of our mothers and sisters, our government will be formed. We all know Makar Sankranti is also coming; it is a new year for people. It happens on January 14, we will form the government, and under the Maa Behen Maan yojana, we will deposit Rs 30,000 in the accounts of women, covering for the whole year.”

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)