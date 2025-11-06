LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025: EC Rejects RJD’s Claim of Power Cuts During Bihar Polls, Terms It ‘Completely Baseless and Misleading’

The Election Commission of India dismissed RJD’s claims of power cuts during Bihar Elections 2025 as “baseless and misleading.” Voting in the first phase is proceeding smoothly across all constituencies.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 6, 2025 14:45:25 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6: Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has dismissed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s claims that power supply was intentionally interrupted at certain polling stations during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections as “entirely baseless and misleading.” 

CEO Refutes Allegations 

Addressing an RJD post on X (formerly Twitter), the CEO’s office responded, “Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is adhering to all standard practices to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda.”



RJD Claims Power Cuts at Polling Stations

The RJD stated previously, there are electricity “cuts” at polling stations that are strongholds for the Mahagathbandhan alliance party, to “slow down” voting. The party has complained and urged the Election Commission to act immediately. 

RJD posted on X: “During the time of first swimming voting is intermittedly cut off, at the strong booths of theMahagathbandhan to slow down voting. It is deliberate action to slow down voting. Election Commission, please take immediate cognizance of such rigging in bad faith, and immediately take actions. 

First Stage Voting Has Now Started 

The first stage of Bihar Assembly elections started on Nov 6 at 121 constituencies in 18 districts. Approximately, 3.75 crore voters will be able and are eligible to vote for the 243 seats. Security measures have been put in place for security reasons. 

The Election Commission welcomed eligible voters and flagged the election as a “festival of Democracy.” The @ECI tweeted: “#LoktantraKaTyohar..Bihar is ready. Welcome to all voters at polling station. #BiharElections2025.” 



Voting will end at 6 p.m. However, in some constituencies the voting has been cut back to 5 p.m., for security reasons. 

(INPUTS FROM ANI).

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 2:45 PM IST
Tags: baseless allegationsBihar assembly pollsBihar elections 2025CEO Biharelection commissionfair electionsfirst phase votingmahagathbandhanRJD power cut claimvoter turnout

