Ravi Shankar Prasad Votes in Patna, Says Bihar Election 2025 Will Be ‘Historic and Decisive’

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, along with his wife, Maya Shankar, voted at a Patna polling booth during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Describes Election as ‘Historic and Decisive’

After voting, Ravi Shankar Prasad called the Bihar election “historic and decisive.” He said he had faith in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejected prospects of Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, winning.

“People are voting with enthusiasm. There is no chance for Tejashwi Yadav to win for Chief Minister. The result will be historic and decisive for Bihar,” said Prasad.

Takes a Jab at Rahul Gandhi

In response to allegations from Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, about vote theft, Prasad said, “It turned out to be a flop successful. All his claims were false. He is an expert liar.”

Mukesh Sahani Encourages Voters

Before, VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani, the Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy Chief Ministerial face, also voted in Darbhanga and called on voters to vote, “People are the owner of democracy. Come out and vote in larger number. It is both your right and duty.”

So Far Voter Turnout

According to the Election Commission of India, till 11 am the estimated voter turnout was at 27.65% in the first phase of polling.

Highest turnout: Begusarai (30.37%)

Lowest turnout: Patna (23.71%)

Polling is taking place across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, with around 3.75 crore voters.

Key Leaders at Risk

The first phase of elections would prove detrimental to several key leaders

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav – RJD

Samrat Choudhary, Mangal Pandey – BJP

Shravan Kumar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary – JD-U

Tej Pratap Yadav – RJD

Voting on the day will close at 6 pm for most locations, although in some locations will risk closing at 5 pm due to security reason.

