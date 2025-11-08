LIVE TV
Bihar Elections Phase 2: Full List of Key Constituencies and High-Stakes Contests Between RJD, BJP, JD(U) & Congress on Nov 11

Bihar Elections Phase 2: Full List of Key Constituencies and High-Stakes Contests Between RJD, BJP, JD(U) & Congress on Nov 11

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are being held in two phases, with Phase 2 polling scheduled for November 11, 2025. This phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, making it a crucial battle for all major parties. This phase will decide the political fate of several prominent leaders, including Dhirendra Pratap Singh (JDU), Renu Devi (BJP), and Jitender Yadav (Congress).

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 8, 2025 15:15:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Elections Phase 2: Full List of Key Constituencies and High-Stakes Contests Between RJD, BJP, JD(U) & Congress on Nov 11

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are being held in two phases, with Phase 2 polling scheduled for November 11, 2025. This phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, making it a crucial battle for all major parties. Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm; polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies due to security concerns. 

This phase will decide the political fate of several prominent leaders, including Dhirendra Pratap Singh (JDU), Renu Devi (BJP), and Jitender Yadav (Congress). 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result will be declared on November 14, 2025, three days after the completion of the second phase of polling. This year’s Bihar polls phase 1 has seen intense competition among key parties like RJD, BJP, JD (U), and Congress. 

Here Are The Key Constituencies in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 

North Bihar Constituency

Candidate

Party/Alliance

Constituency

Dhirendra Pratap Singh

JD(U), NDA

Valmiki Nagar

Surendra Prasad Kushwaha

INC, MGB

Valmiki Nagar

Renu Devi

BJP, NDA

Bettiah

Wasi Ahmed

INC, MGB

Bettiah

Pramod Kumar

BJP, NDA

Motihari

Dewa Gupta

RJD, MGB

Motihari

Shweta Gupta

JD(U), NDA

Sheohar

Navneet Kumar

RJD, MGB

Sheohar

Sunil Kumar Pintu

BJP, NDA

Sitamarhi

Sunil Kushwaha

RJD, MGB

Sitamarhi

Mithilanchal And Seemanchal Constituency

Candidate

Party/Alliance

Constituency

Madhav Anand

RLM, NDA

Madhubani

Samir Kumar Mahaseth

RJD, MGB

Madhubani

Vijendra Prasad Yadav

JD(U), NDA

Supaul

Shabnum Akhter

JD(U), NDA

Araria

Manzar Alam

JD(U), NDA

Jokihat

Sarfaraz Alam

Jan Suraaj Party

Jokihat

Leshi Singh

JD(U), NDA

Purnia

South And Central Bihar Constituency 

Candidate

Party/Alliance

Constituency

Shivanand Mukesh

JD(U), NDA

Bhagalpur

Pawan Jaiswal

BJP, NDA

Kahalgaon

Faisal Rahman

RJD, MGB

Kahalgaon

Mahabali Singh

JD(U), NDA

Karakat

Pramod Kumar Singh

RLM, NDA

Aurangabad

Chandeshwar Chandravanshi

JD(U), NDA

Jehanabad

Vibha Devi

RJD, MGB

Nawada

Sumit Kumar Singh

Independent (NDA ally)

Chakai

Key Constituencies And Candidates to Watch

Constituency (District)

Key Candidate

Party/Alliance

Main Opponent(s)

Tarapur (Munger)

Samrat Choudhary

BJP, NDA

Arun Shah (RJD)

Raghopur (Vaishali)

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD, MGB

NDA Candidate (TBA)

Mahua (Vaishali)

Tej Pratap Yadav

Independent

Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Singh (LJP)

Alinagar (Darbhanga)

Maithili Thakur

BJP

TBA
First published on: Nov 8, 2025 3:15 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Assembly election, Bihar Assembly Election 2025, bihar election 2025 phase 2 polls, bihar election 2025 phase 2 polls date, bihar election 2025 phase 2 polls time, Bihar election news, bihar election result 2025, Bihar Election result date, bihar news, bihar vidhan sabha chunav 2025, Bihar Vidhan Sabha election 2025, bihar vidhan sabha election results, Bihar Voter List, bjp, congress, ECI, JDU, Nitish Kumar, prashant kishor, rjd, tejashwi yadav

Bihar Elections Phase 2: Full List of Key Constituencies and High-Stakes Contests Between RJD, BJP, JD(U) & Congress on Nov 11

QUICK LINKS