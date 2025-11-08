Bihar Elections Phase 2: Full List of Key Constituencies and High-Stakes Contests Between RJD, BJP, JD(U) & Congress on Nov 11

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are being held in two phases, with Phase 2 polling scheduled for November 11, 2025. This phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, making it a crucial battle for all major parties. Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm; polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies due to security concerns.
This phase will decide the political fate of several prominent leaders, including Dhirendra Pratap Singh (JDU), Renu Devi (BJP), and Jitender Yadav (Congress).
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result will be declared on November 14, 2025, three days after the completion of the second phase of polling. This year’s Bihar polls phase 1 has seen intense competition among key parties like RJD, BJP, JD (U), and Congress.
Here Are The Key Constituencies in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2
North Bihar Constituency
|
Candidate
|
Party/Alliance
|
Constituency
|
Dhirendra Pratap Singh
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Valmiki Nagar
|
Surendra Prasad Kushwaha
|
INC, MGB
|
Valmiki Nagar
|
Renu Devi
|
BJP, NDA
|
Bettiah
|
Wasi Ahmed
|
INC, MGB
|
Bettiah
|
Pramod Kumar
|
BJP, NDA
|
Motihari
|
Dewa Gupta
|
RJD, MGB
|
Motihari
|
Shweta Gupta
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Sheohar
|
Navneet Kumar
|
RJD, MGB
|
Sheohar
|
Sunil Kumar Pintu
|
BJP, NDA
|
Sitamarhi
|
Sunil Kushwaha
|
RJD, MGB
|
Sitamarhi
Mithilanchal And Seemanchal Constituency
|
Candidate
|
Party/Alliance
|
Constituency
|
Madhav Anand
|
RLM, NDA
|
Madhubani
|
Samir Kumar Mahaseth
|
RJD, MGB
|
Madhubani
|
Vijendra Prasad Yadav
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Supaul
|
Shabnum Akhter
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Araria
|
Manzar Alam
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Jokihat
|
Sarfaraz Alam
|
Jan Suraaj Party
|
Jokihat
|
Leshi Singh
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Purnia
South And Central Bihar Constituency
|
Candidate
|
Party/Alliance
|
Constituency
|
Shivanand Mukesh
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Bhagalpur
|
Pawan Jaiswal
|
BJP, NDA
|
Kahalgaon
|
Faisal Rahman
|
RJD, MGB
|
Kahalgaon
|
Mahabali Singh
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Karakat
|
Pramod Kumar Singh
|
RLM, NDA
|
Aurangabad
|
Chandeshwar Chandravanshi
|
JD(U), NDA
|
Jehanabad
|
Vibha Devi
|
RJD, MGB
|
Nawada
|
Sumit Kumar Singh
|
Independent (NDA ally)
|
Chakai
Key Constituencies And Candidates to Watch
|
Constituency (District)
|
Key Candidate
|
Party/Alliance
|
Main Opponent(s)
|
Tarapur (Munger)
|
Samrat Choudhary
|
BJP, NDA
|
Arun Shah (RJD)
|
Raghopur (Vaishali)
|
Tejashwi Yadav
|
RJD, MGB
|
NDA Candidate (TBA)
|
Mahua (Vaishali)
|
Tej Pratap Yadav
|
Independent
|
Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Singh (LJP)
|
Alinagar (Darbhanga)
|
Maithili Thakur
|
BJP
|
TBA
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.