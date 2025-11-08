Bihar Elections Phase 2: Full List of Key Constituencies and High-Stakes Contests Between RJD, BJP, JD(U) & Congress on Nov 11

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are being held in two phases, with Phase 2 polling scheduled for November 11, 2025. This phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, making it a crucial battle for all major parties. Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm; polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies due to security concerns.

This phase will decide the political fate of several prominent leaders, including Dhirendra Pratap Singh (JDU), Renu Devi (BJP), and Jitender Yadav (Congress).

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result will be declared on November 14, 2025, three days after the completion of the second phase of polling. This year’s Bihar polls phase 1 has seen intense competition among key parties like RJD, BJP, JD (U), and Congress.

Here Are The Key Constituencies in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2

North Bihar Constituency

Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency Dhirendra Pratap Singh JD(U), NDA Valmiki Nagar Surendra Prasad Kushwaha INC, MGB Valmiki Nagar Renu Devi BJP, NDA Bettiah Wasi Ahmed INC, MGB Bettiah Pramod Kumar BJP, NDA Motihari Dewa Gupta RJD, MGB Motihari Shweta Gupta JD(U), NDA Sheohar Navneet Kumar RJD, MGB Sheohar Sunil Kumar Pintu BJP, NDA Sitamarhi Sunil Kushwaha RJD, MGB Sitamarhi

Mithilanchal And Seemanchal Constituency

Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency Madhav Anand RLM, NDA Madhubani Samir Kumar Mahaseth RJD, MGB Madhubani Vijendra Prasad Yadav JD(U), NDA Supaul Shabnum Akhter JD(U), NDA Araria Manzar Alam JD(U), NDA Jokihat Sarfaraz Alam Jan Suraaj Party Jokihat Leshi Singh JD(U), NDA Purnia

South And Central Bihar Constituency

Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency Shivanand Mukesh JD(U), NDA Bhagalpur Pawan Jaiswal BJP, NDA Kahalgaon Faisal Rahman RJD, MGB Kahalgaon Mahabali Singh JD(U), NDA Karakat Pramod Kumar Singh RLM, NDA Aurangabad Chandeshwar Chandravanshi JD(U), NDA Jehanabad Vibha Devi RJD, MGB Nawada Sumit Kumar Singh Independent (NDA ally) Chakai

Key Constituencies And Candidates to Watch

Constituency (District) Key Candidate Party/Alliance Main Opponent(s) Tarapur (Munger) Samrat Choudhary BJP, NDA Arun Shah (RJD) Raghopur (Vaishali) Tejashwi Yadav RJD, MGB NDA Candidate (TBA) Mahua (Vaishali) Tej Pratap Yadav Independent Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Singh (LJP) Alinagar (Darbhanga) Maithili Thakur BJP TBA