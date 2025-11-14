LIVE TV
Giriraj Singh Predicts Massive NDA Landslide Victory: 'People Voted for Justice and Growth'

Giriraj Singh predicts a massive NDA landslide in the Bihar elections, saying voters chose justice, peace, and development, while early trends show the NDA far ahead of the Mahagathbandhan.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 14, 2025 11:22:11 IST

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Union Minister Giriraj Singh predicted a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the ruling coalition was leading in several constituencies based on early trends.

NDA Set for Big Win, Says Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh was completely sure of the NDA’s mandate, saying that Bihar has voted for peace, justice and development. He claimed he had seen this landslide coming since the start when voters showed unequivocal enthusiasm for the Government.

“I was saying from day 1 that we will have a landslide victory in Bihar. The people of Bihar were always so enthusiastic about this government. The people of Bihar have voted for peace, justice and development,” Singh told ANI.

Opposition Alleges Voter Deletion

“When you delete 65 lakh voters–mostly from the opposition’s voters –what do you expect on result day? Democracy cannot survive if the playing field is tilted before the match even begins,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted on X.

NDA Crosses Halfway Mark in Early Trends

According to the latest leads from the Election Commission, the NDA crossed the halfway 122-seat mark. 

Total Leads (229 seats counted): NDA – 167

BJP: Leading in 71 seats

JD(U): Ahead in 72 seats

LJP(RV): Leading in 18 seats

The BJP and JD(U) also achieved strong vote-to-seat conversion rates of 67% and 64%, respectively.

Mahagathbandhan Struggles in Early Trends:

Mahagathbandhan Total: 60 leads

RJD: 43 leads

Congress: 8 leads

CPI(ML): 6 leads

AIMIM: 2 leads

Tejashwi Yadav is still leading in Raghopur, but NDA leaders, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, are leading in their constituencies.

Counting Still Going on with Strong Security Everywhere.

Counting started at 8 am with vote by post ballots and EVM votes counting began at 8:30 am

Total Counting Tables: 4,372

Counting Agents: Over 18,000 

Candidates: 2,616 across 243 seats. 

Security worked well across counting centres, especially in case of unpredicted violence during the counting process. Based on exit polls, there is vote for NDA.

Political Background: Shifting Alliances before Election

The NDA won 125 seats in 2020, after which, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister. Nitish Kumar briefly switched to the Mahagathbandhan in 2022 before returning back to NDA January 2024.

BJP gradually best positioned in Bihar, players like JD(U) and Congress display down-trending production in prior elections.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 11:22 AM IST
