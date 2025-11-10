LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > 'Hawabaazi Karne Ki Adat Hai': Tejashwi Yadav Slammed by Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ahead of Elections

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh criticized Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD for past governance failures, while Tejashwi promised Bihar development ahead of Phase 2 of assembly elections.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 15:52:02 IST

Patna [Bihar], November 10: The Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has hit out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying it has no relevance after the first phase of Bihar assembly elections. 

Singh’s Remarks Regarding Tejashwi Yadav and RJD Leadership

Singh stated, “Hawabaazi karne ki unn logo ko aadat hai. Hawa main rehte hai. They are nowhere in the first phase of elections held on 121 seats. They will not be visible in Bihar after November 14. He knows that the public won’t give him a chance, and that’s why he is saying anything,”

He also targeted Tejashwi’s family, including former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, saying Bihar suffered for 15 years while they were in power and that the family got their wealth from “kidnapping business.” Singh said “His father and mother did a lot of work in 15 years of their rule. They transformed roads into potholes. His father used to keep Bihar in darkness. There was no electricity. Nobody wanted to leave their house after 7 pm. They did all this work. The kidnapping business was established, which made their family rich. He (Tejashwi) bought a house of Rs 500 crore in Delhi when he was a minor.”

“It is said that a person learns from the culture and environment he sees at home,” he added.

Tejashwi supports growth of Bihar

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav pointed to Bihar’s potential for development. At a news conference in Patna, he said: “Bihar will become the most developed state. It saw no success in the last 20 years. Now, after November 14, Bihar will list out its success. There will be food processing units, agro-based industry, facilities for education, medical and opportunities to earn money. There will be IT hubs and educational cities. Superspeciality hospitals will be built. We will make sure no Bihari has to go to another state.”

Phase II Voting and Important Assembly Constituencies

Phase II of the Bihar elections will take place on November 11 across 122 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of Bihar. Important districts include East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Gaya and Madhubani. 

This phase will put to the test NDAs dominance of northern Bihar. The results of the legislative assembly elections will be declared on November 14.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 3:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS