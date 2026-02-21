A New Era of Education for Central India: Indore Gets a New International School as Chatrabhuj Narsee School Opens Its Third Campus

New Delhi [India], February 21: Families in Indore now have access to internationally benchmarked education closer to home with the launch of Chatrabhuj Narsee School (CNS) Indore, the third campus of one of India’s most respected K–12 international school networks. With a strong legacy in Mumbai and Pune, CNS brings its internationally aligned academic approach to Central India at a time when the city is rapidly emerging as a centre for education and opportunity.

Founded by the Methibai Devraj Gundecha Education Society, Chatrabhuj Narsee School is widely recognised for its academic rigour, teacher development practices, and thoughtfully designed campuses. Over the years, CNS has earned multiple national recognitions, including #1 rankings for Campus Architecture and Design, Design Thinking Leadership, and Professional Development Excellence. Its Mumbai campus has been named the Best School in India in the ‘Great Schools to Work With’ International School category, while the Pune campus was recognised as the Most Promising School with Modern Infrastructure.

The opening of CNS Indore addresses a long-standing aspiration among parents in the region who seek global curricula and future-ready education without the need to relocate to metro cities or send children to boarding schools. The new campus offers an academically rigorous yet balanced learning environment designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern families.

CNS Indore introduces the proposed International Cambridge curriculum, which focuses on conceptual clarity, critical thinking, and real-world application rather than rote learning. Students benefit from the same academic framework, faculty training standards, and quality benchmarks that have shaped the school’s Mumbai and Pune campuses, ensuring consistency in learning outcomes and global preparedness.

At the heart of Chatrabhuj Narsee School’s philosophy is a four-pillar learning approach—learning to learn, learning to do, learning to be, and learning to live in peace and harmony. This holistic framework supports not only academic achievement but also emotional intelligence, independence, and responsible citizenship.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Sujay Jairaj, Chairperson of Chatrabhuj Narsee School, said, “Indore represents ambition and potential. Our aim is to ensure that students here receive the same quality of education and global exposure as students in major international cities, while staying rooted in strong values.”

Mrs. Minal Thacker, Trustee and member of the founding leadership, added, “Our teaching practices are internationally aligned, but our values are deeply Indian. Education at CNS is about preparing children for life, beyond academics.”

Developed in collaboration with BCM Group, a trusted name in the region, the Indore campus has been thoughtfully planned to support student wellbeing and experiential learning. The campus features flexible classrooms, collaborative spaces, and an accessible location designed to reduce long daily commutes for families.

Admissions are now open at Chatrabhuj Narsee School Indore from Early Years 1 (Nursery) to Grade 7 for the upcoming academic year. Parents are encouraged to visit the campus to better understand the school’s learning philosophy, curriculum, and facilities.

Established in 2015, Chatrabhuj Narsee School is a Cambridge-accredited institution known for its blended learning model and commitment to holistic, values-based education. Guided by its Pentagon Model of Development, CNS continues to set benchmarks for international schooling in India.

Website: https://www.indore.cns.ac.in

Phone: +91 62699 94201 | +91 62699 94202

Address: Chatrabhuj Narsee School,

147, Sai Kripa Colony, Near Star Square, MR 10, Indore 452010

