LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 4, 2025 17:23:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: HRK Films and BJ’s proudly unveil the high-voltage motion poster of their much-anticipated upcoming music album ‘Sheeshe De Glass’, introducing Kabbir Khan in a never-seen-before avatar as a Popstar. The announcement has instantly sparked excitement across the music and entertainment industry, marking the beginning of a powerful musical journey filled with glamour, style, and electrifying energy.

The motion poster showcases Kabbir Khan’s charismatic screen presence, complete with a rockstar aura, guitar, and a dynamic stage backdrop that promises a grand audio-visual experience. His striking look and magnetic attitude have already stirred massive anticipation among fans and viewers, positioning him as the next rising sensation to watch out for.

‘Sheeshe De Glass’ is directed by KK and produced by HRK Films & BJ’s, with N.K serving as Producer and Raha Films as Co-Producer. The music album is choreographed by Praveen Bariya, ensuring visually captivating sequences that elevate the energetic essence of the track.

The soulful and powerful vocals are delivered by playback singer Jasraj Singh, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Arun Pattekar. The music composition is crafted by Vikas Vishwakkarma, bringing an engaging blend of melody, rhythm, and modern sound. Cinematography is led by DOP Atharva Patil, capturing the scale and grandeur of the project with finesse.

With the unveiling of the motion poster, the makers have signaled that something spectacular is on its way—an anthem that is set to dominate charts and hearts.

Fans can expect the official release announcement soon, and anticipation continues to build as Kabbir Khan steps into the spotlight as a true Popstar.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Duffer Brothers Shock Fans: Steve Harrington Was Supposed to Die in Season 1, Creators Reveal Ahead of Stranger Things 5

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer : Lily Collins Shines As Rome And A Secret Romance Steal The Spotlight

India and Obesity: SMSRC Insights Report reveals the weight of opportunity

LATEST NEWS

Joe Root Scores First Ton On Australian Soil, Saves Matthew Hayden From Embarrassment After He Vowed To Walk Nude Around MCG For THIS Reason

‘Your Simplicity, Your Patriotism…’: Bansuri Swaraj’s Heartfelt And Emotional Farewell To Her Father Swaraj Kaushal As He Passes Away At 73

‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Bengaluru Techie Murali Govindraju Dies By Suicide; Family Blames Neighbours For Repetitive Demand Of Rs 20 Lakh And Mental Harassment

AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semi Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC and FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 1st & 2nd SF Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

What Really Happens If You Don’t Use Your Bank Account for 2 Years?

Why Sleeping Next To Your Charging Phone Could Be Dangerous

Sushma Swaraj’s Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Passes Away At 73, Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Bids Emotional Farewell

HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar
HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar
HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar
HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

QUICK LINKS