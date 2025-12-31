LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 31, 2025 17:39:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

You Might Be Interested In

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], December 13: Bharuch has a serious upgrade in schooling. The Podar International School, Bharuch, is already in business, and it is in the long run.

A Grand Opening of Podar International School Bharuch.

The Podar International School has already created another milestone in its journey in Gujarat, having opened its 22 nd school in Gujarat. It is a new campus situated adjacent to Tulsi Chowk, behind the GAIL Township, Shravan Chowkdi on Bharuch Dahej Bypass Road. It is not an experiment of expansion. This is a calculated step towards enhancing academics in a region that is booming.

You Might Be Interested In

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

Notably, the Podar International School Bharuch is the sole Podar campus in Bharuch and Ankleshwar. No duplicates. No confusion. A single flagship institution established to provide consistency, credibility and quality on the first day.

The school is being opened on pre-primary and primary grades up to Grade 5. Growth is already mapped out. Another grade shall be introduced each academic year, which will enable the institution to grow without lowering the academic rigour or standards of infrastructure.

Technology Meets Intention-driven Learning.

The concept of Podar International School, Bharuch, is based on the following idea. Innovation comes second with strong fundamentals. Technology has been incorporated in the curriculum as a learning tool and not a distractor. The use of smart classrooms, digital material, and systematic innovation-driven thought is incorporated into everyday education.

This method is just a part of a larger change in Indian education where rote learning is gradually being replaced by application, inquisitiveness and problem solving. The model developed by Podar aims at ensuring that the students remain competitive not only in exams, but also in life after the classroom.

Short lessons. Clear outcomes. Real-world relevance. That is the operating system in this case.

The Speech of Leadership: The Experience-based Confidence.

The intent, as was put by the Chief Marketing Officer of Podar Education Network, Mr Vishal Shah, on the launch. It is not a pilot project of the Bharuch school. It has almost ten decades of academic practice and an established presence in Gujarat.

He emphasised the academic accomplishments of Podar, the innovative approach to teaching, and the devotion to quality education as the key to this growth. The contribution of the state and local administration to the successful implementation of the project was also given a nod of gratitude, and it was a reminder that a large-scale education project can only be successful once supported by the masses.

Parents would be promised a whole ecosystem. A cutting-edge curriculum. World-class technology. Robust infrastructure. And most of all, a faculty of trained and experienced teachers who understand how to convert potential into performance.

A Tradition That Is Pre-Independent.

Podar Education Network is not a new brand in education. The organisation was established in 1927 by Sheth Anandilal Podar and has taken more than 98 years to create the Indian classrooms. Its ideals are unashamedly Indian. Honesty. Integrity. Service. Such are not marketing slogans. They are principles of operation.

It also has a history with a capital H. Mahatma Gandhi was the first President of the Anandilal Podar Trust. Such a connection is no empty symbolism. It is an indication of strong patriotism in nation-building by way of education.

The Podar International School Bharuch is the bearer of the legacy, which is modified to fit a generation that thinks digital, global and fast.

The Scale Behind the Name

Now, Podar Education Network works on a scale that is difficult to match and is consistent.

Direct management of 150 Podar International Schools.

  • 123 Podar Partner Schools
  • Over 2,50,000 students across India
  • Backed by over 8,000 employees.

This scale matters. It enables Podar International School Bharuch to access centralised academic planning, teacher training structures, and curriculum innovation and be responsive at the local level.

This will be in the form of predictability to parents. Systems are tested. Processes are refined. Outcomes are measured.

Why Bharuch, and Why Now

Bharuch has a strategic location as it lies at a point of intersection of industry, growth of infrastructure and population growth. These are families which are aspirational and upwardly mobile, and also becoming education-conscious. The demand is clear. The schools that integrate educational discipline with skills they prepare one with to build a future are no longer luxurious. They are expected.

Podar International School Bharuch comes into this field with a blank slate and a bright prospect. No overcrowding. No legacy inefficiencies. Only a campus made specifically to expand with its students.

Admissions Now Open for 2026–27

The Academic Year 202627 is now accepting admissions. The admission office of the parents is located at Shop No. 56, Shyam Villa Complex, Nagori Dairy, opposite The Croma Acropolis, Bharuch Dahej Bypass Road.

For more details, visit our website: www.podareducation.org

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 5:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

India’s Healthcare Transformation in 2025: From Expansion, Capacity Building to Excellence

Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Southern Gujarat Delegation at Envision Scientific for Study Mission on Manufacturing Innovation Excellence

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Dr. A. K. Dwivedi’s Evidence-Based Work on Aplastic Anemia Gains National Recognition

Danish Alfaaz Unleashes the Ultimate Party Banger of the Season – ‘Dirham’

LATEST NEWS

OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

Bengal Record Their 2nd Fastest Vijay Hazare Trophy Win As Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Rattle Jammu & Kashmir

New Year’s Eve Showdown: Maharashtra Gig Workers Likely To Join Nationwide Strike Despite Swiggy And Zomato Increasing Peak Hours Incentives

Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Gets Brutally Trolled For Strolling On Goa Streets While Holding A Beer, Internet Says, ‘Hypocrisy Kehte Issey’

IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

New Renault Duster Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Leaked Spy Images Reveal Major Design Changes

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Happy New Year 2026: New Zealand Rings in New Year 2026 With Dazzling Fireworks at Auckland Sky Tower

‘I Am More Attached To…’: Luka Modric Makes Stance Clear In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State
Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State
Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State
Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

QUICK LINKS