LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army china donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi indian army
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong

Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong

India’s air conditioner market faces higher prices from January 2026 as new energy norms kick in. Demand may rebound in CY26, but consumers should brace for costlier models.

Buying An AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms to Push Prices Higher (Pic: Blue Star)
Buying An AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms to Push Prices Higher (Pic: Blue Star)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 12, 2026 15:00:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong

What Are the New Norms?

You Might Be Interested In

From January 2026, a revised star-rating regime for room air conditioners will come into effect. The updated norms aim to improve energy efficiency standards, but they will also increase manufacturing costs for new RAC models.

AC Prices Set to Rise From January 2026

You Might Be Interested In

With the new star-rating regime kicking in and commodity inflation persisting, the industry is expected to hike prices of new room air conditioner models by 7–8%.

What’s Driving the Price Hike

Higher compliance costs under the new energy-efficiency norms and sustained raw material inflation are the key reasons behind the upcoming price increases.

More Increases Likely Ahead

Another round of price hikes is likely during April–May 2026, which could further reset industry pricing levels and aid margin normalisation through CY26.

Consumer Impact: Pay More for New Models

For consumers, this means air conditioners launched next year will likely come with higher price tags compared to current models.

Pre-Buying Picks Up Pace

Dealers and buyers are already stocking up on existing models, with strong pre-buying activity seen in December ahead of the new norms.

Industry Volatility Over the Past Two Years

After nearly 40% growth in CY24, the RAC industry faced challenges in CY25 due to weak weather demand, GST transition issues, excess inventory, and heavy discounting.

CY26 Outlook: Demand Rebounds, Prices Climb

While demand is expected to recover strongly with 20–22% volume growth in CY26, consumers should brace for higher prices as new-compliant models enter the market.

(This article has been syndicates from ANI)

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AC price hike 2026air conditioner prices Indiaconsumer appliances newsenergy efficiency normsnew star rating normsRAC industry outlookroom air conditioners India

RELATED News

What’s Happening at Lemon Tree Hotels? Share Price Climbs Amid Strategic Moves

Who Is Radhakishan Damani? The Low-Profile Billionaire Steering DMart As Share Price Draws Attention After Q3 Results

Jerome Powell Under Spotlight as DOJ Subpoenas the Federal Reserve, Sparking Debate Over Monetary Policy Independence

RED ALERT For Traders: Sensex And Nifty Dips, Falls Over 0.5% Amid Global Woes And FII Outflows

BCCL IPO Buzz: Investors Eye ₹33.6 Share Price Ahead Of January 16 Listing

LATEST NEWS

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Exposes Blinkit, Turns Delivery Executive Amid Gig Workers Row; Internet Stunned | WATCH

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Suspect For Uploading AI Deepfake Inappropriate Video Of Influencer

Who Was Rubina Aminian? Iranian Fashion Student’s Death Sparks Outrage After She Was Shot In The Head And Buried Roadside During Anti-Government Protests

Bored With Your Old KTM? Get Your Hands On 2026 KTM 390 Duke With New Atlantic Blue Shade, Sharper Design and Advanced Features

Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

Big Tension In South China Sea: After China’s Naval Drills, US Warship USS Abraham Lincoln Conducts Live-Fire Operations – What Is Happening?

Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

‘A Modern Partnership With Deep Roots’ PM Modi Praises Germany-India Ties At Joint Presser With Chancellor Friedrich Merz

‘This Is New Zealand, Not India’: Anti-Sikh Protesters Perform Haka To Disrupt Nagar Kirtan, ‘Kiwi Streets’ Slogans Spark Outrage

Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong
Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong
Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong
Buying an AC Soon? New 5-Star Energy Norms To Push Prices Higher As Demand Stays Strong

QUICK LINKS