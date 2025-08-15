LIVE TV
Home > Business > CII Director General Applauds PM Modi's Vision For Youth Empowerment And MSME Growth: What's Next?

CII Director General Applauds PM Modi’s Vision For Youth Empowerment And MSME Growth: What’s Next?

Chandrajit Banerjee of CII praised PM Modi's Independence Day speech, highlighting initiatives like the Rs 1 lakh crore PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which empowers youth and strengthens MSMEs. The schemes aim to boost innovation and self-reliance in India.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 15, 2025 22:23:56 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Director General, Chandrajit Banerjee, on Friday, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, highlighting his focus on youth empowerment, strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and advancing the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

PM’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Scheme Boosts Youth, MSMEs

In his statement, Banerjee said the Prime Minister’s announcement of the Rs 1 lakh crore PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana marked a milestone in creating large-scale employment opportunities. The scheme offers Rs 15,000 support for first-time job seekers, aimed at enhancing skills and enabling sustained livelihoods.

“My country’s youth, today is 15th August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented,” Prime Minister Modi announced, giving his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Banerjee noted that MSMEs, often referred to as the backbone of India’s economy, are expected to benefit greatly from the measures outlined in the address. “Increased access to talent, targeted incentives, and a stronger domestic manufacturing ecosystem will enable them to scale, innovate, and integrate more deeply into global value chains,” he said.

PM’s Focus on Self-Reliance Boosts Defence, Innovation

The Prime Minister’s emphasis on building indigenous capabilities in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, as well as in defence initiatives like the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, was also underscored by Banerjee. He said these steps would reinforce the vision of a self-reliant India, particularly in renewable energy and other strategic sectors.

He further pointed to the success of Operation Sindoor, describing it as evidence of India’s growing defence capabilities. Banerjee said that the operation highlighted the importance of safeguarding national and economic security through advanced indigenous systems, accelerated development of military technologies, and self-reliance in critical defence infrastructure and supply chains.

“CII is committed to supporting this journey by fostering entrepreneurship, facilitating market linkages for MSMEs, and enabling the skills and infrastructure needed for a truly self-sustaining economy,” Banerjee added.

The Prime Minister’s address on the 79th Independence Day drew attention to India’s vision of economic growth driven by domestic innovation and industrial resilience. The initiatives announced are aimed at not only generating jobs but also positioning India as a competitive global manufacturing hub, aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. (Inputs from ANI)

