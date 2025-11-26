Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

Excelsoft Technologies Share Price Updates: A day of excitement for investors!

The stocks of Excelsoft Technologies are finally entering the Indian stock market, and this will happen today, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 10:00 IST. The shares are set to open trading during the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS), as per the BSE announcement. The experts’ opinion is that the listing may be a little less than expected compared to the IPO price, but the enthusiasm is strong.

So, are you ready to witness the stock’s first-day performance? Keep your screens updated and follow closely, this might just be the beginning of a bright road for Excelsoft Technologies in the market.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Subscription & Allotment

Category Details IPO Opened November 19, 2025 IPO Closed November 21, 2025 Price Band ₹114–₹120 per share IPO Subscription (Last Day) 43.19x IPO Allotment Status Finalized November 24, 2025

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Investor Category Subscription

Investor Category Subscription Retail Individual Investors (RII) 15.62x Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 101.69x Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 47.55x

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Are you impatient to find out where Excelsoft Technologies will be listed? Currently, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is at ₹7, which indicates an approximate listing price of ₹127 per share, or a 5.83% increase over the IPO price of ₹120.

The investors have been monitoring the GMP very closely, and the recent sessions indicate a decline, which is a sign that the market demand is variable.

The lowest GMP ever recorded was ₹0, while the highest was ₹30, thereby indicating the volatility of the grey market. Watch the numbers and get ready, this might just be an exciting entry for Excelsoft Technologies!

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Listing Details

Listing Date: November 26, 2025

Exchange: BSE (‘B’ Group of Securities)

Shares permitted for trading starting today

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Objective Of The Offer

Capital expenditure for land purchase and construction at Mysore Property: ₹61 crore

₹61 crore Upgradation & external electrical systems at Mysore Facility: ₹39 crore

₹39 crore Upgradation of IT Infrastructure (Software, Hardware, Network Services): ₹54 crore

₹54 crore Offer for Sale by Selling Shareholder, Pedanta Technologies Private Limited: ₹320 crore

Notable Clients Of Excelsoft Technologies

Excelsoft Technologies serves multiple global and domestic clients including:

Pearson Education, Inc.

AQA Education

Colleges of Excellence

NxGen Asia PTE LTD

Pearson Professional Assessments Ltd

Sedtech for Technology Education & Learning WLL

Ascend Learning LLC

Brigham Young University–IDAHO

Training Qualifications UK

Surala Net Co Ltd

Excel Public School

The Chartered Quality Institute

