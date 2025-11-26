Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

Excelsoft Technologies Share Price Updates: A day of excitement for investors!
The stocks of Excelsoft Technologies are finally entering the Indian stock market, and this will happen today, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 10:00 IST. The shares are set to open trading during the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS), as per the BSE announcement. The experts’ opinion is that the listing may be a little less than expected compared to the IPO price, but the enthusiasm is strong.
So, are you ready to witness the stock’s first-day performance? Keep your screens updated and follow closely, this might just be the beginning of a bright road for Excelsoft Technologies in the market.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Subscription & Allotment
|Category
|Details
|IPO Opened
|November 19, 2025
|IPO Closed
|November 21, 2025
|Price Band
|₹114–₹120 per share
|IPO Subscription (Last Day)
|43.19x
|IPO Allotment Status Finalized
|November 24, 2025
Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Investor Category Subscription
|Investor Category
|Subscription
|Retail Individual Investors (RII)
|15.62x
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|101.69x
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|47.55x
Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)
Are you impatient to find out where Excelsoft Technologies will be listed? Currently, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is at ₹7, which indicates an approximate listing price of ₹127 per share, or a 5.83% increase over the IPO price of ₹120.
The investors have been monitoring the GMP very closely, and the recent sessions indicate a decline, which is a sign that the market demand is variable.
The lowest GMP ever recorded was ₹0, while the highest was ₹30, thereby indicating the volatility of the grey market. Watch the numbers and get ready, this might just be an exciting entry for Excelsoft Technologies!
Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Listing Details
- Listing Date: November 26, 2025
- Exchange: BSE (‘B’ Group of Securities)
- Shares permitted for trading starting today
Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Objective Of The Offer
- Capital expenditure for land purchase and construction at Mysore Property: ₹61 crore
- Upgradation & external electrical systems at Mysore Facility: ₹39 crore
- Upgradation of IT Infrastructure (Software, Hardware, Network Services): ₹54 crore
- Offer for Sale by Selling Shareholder, Pedanta Technologies Private Limited: ₹320 crore
Notable Clients Of Excelsoft Technologies
Excelsoft Technologies serves multiple global and domestic clients including:
- Pearson Education, Inc.
- AQA Education
- Colleges of Excellence
- NxGen Asia PTE LTD
- Pearson Professional Assessments Ltd
- Sedtech for Technology Education & Learning WLL
- Ascend Learning LLC
- Brigham Young University–IDAHO
- Training Qualifications UK
- Surala Net Co Ltd
- Excel Public School
- The Chartered Quality Institute
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Likely Today: Check Status Step By Step On BSE, NSE & Registrar; GMP Signals 15% Premium Ahead Of Listing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.