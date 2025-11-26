LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

Excelsoft Technologies shares debut today, November 26, 2025, with IPO allotment finalized, GMP at ₹7, estimated listing ₹127, strong investor interest, objectives include Mysore expansion, IT upgrades, and offer-for-sale.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 26, 2025 10:12:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

Excelsoft Technologies Share Price Updates: A day of excitement for investors!

The stocks of Excelsoft Technologies are finally entering the Indian stock market, and this will happen today, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 10:00 IST. The shares are set to open trading during the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS), as per the BSE announcement. The experts’ opinion is that the listing may be a little less than expected compared to the IPO price, but the enthusiasm is strong.

So, are you ready to witness the stock’s first-day performance? Keep your screens updated and follow closely, this might just be the beginning of a bright road for Excelsoft Technologies in the market.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Subscription & Allotment 

Category Details
IPO Opened November 19, 2025
IPO Closed November 21, 2025
Price Band ₹114–₹120 per share
IPO Subscription (Last Day) 43.19x
IPO Allotment Status Finalized November 24, 2025

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Investor Category Subscription

Investor Category Subscription
Retail Individual Investors (RII) 15.62x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 101.69x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 47.55x

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Are you impatient to find out where Excelsoft Technologies will be listed? Currently, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is at ₹7, which indicates an approximate listing price of ₹127 per share, or a 5.83% increase over the IPO price of ₹120.

The investors have been monitoring the GMP very closely, and the recent sessions indicate a decline, which is a sign that the market demand is variable.

The lowest GMP ever recorded was ₹0, while the highest was ₹30, thereby indicating the volatility of the grey market. Watch the numbers and get ready, this might just be an exciting entry for Excelsoft Technologies!

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Listing Details

  • Listing Date: November 26, 2025
  • Exchange: BSE (‘B’ Group of Securities)
  • Shares permitted for trading starting today

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Objective Of The Offer

  • Capital expenditure for land purchase and construction at Mysore Property: ₹61 crore
  • Upgradation & external electrical systems at Mysore Facility: ₹39 crore
  • Upgradation of IT Infrastructure (Software, Hardware, Network Services): ₹54 crore
  • Offer for Sale by Selling Shareholder, Pedanta Technologies Private Limited: ₹320 crore

Notable Clients Of Excelsoft Technologies

Excelsoft Technologies serves multiple global and domestic clients including:

  • Pearson Education, Inc.
  • AQA Education
  • Colleges of Excellence
  • NxGen Asia PTE LTD
  • Pearson Professional Assessments Ltd
  • Sedtech for Technology Education & Learning WLL
  • Ascend Learning LLC
  • Brigham Young University–IDAHO
  • Training Qualifications UK
  • Surala Net Co Ltd
  • Excel Public School
  • The Chartered Quality Institute

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Likely Today: Check Status Step By Step On BSE, NSE & Registrar; GMP Signals 15% Premium Ahead Of Listing

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsExcelsoft share priceExcelsoft Technologies IPOipoIPO allotmentIPO news

RELATED News

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Likely Today: Check Status Step By Step On BSE, NSE & Registrar; GMP Signals 15% Premium Ahead Of Listing

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani Attended Lavish Wedding Of This Couple At Jio World Centre, Groom’s Father Is Close Aide Of…

The Visionary Shift: Harnil Shah’s Next Chapter in Experiential Ventures

LATEST NEWS

Meet Tukaram Omble: Unarmed ASI Who Faced Gunshots To Capture Kasab Alive In The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

“The Deep Depression Over…”: ‘Cyclone Senyar’ Intensifies; Landfall Likely This Afternoon

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW

Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying ‘Not Clicked In Comedy Club’

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

How Mercury Caused Death Of Bengaluru Woman Who Was Given Fatal Injection By Husband

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

QUICK LINKS