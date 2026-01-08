Gold Price Dips on MCX – Is This the Perfect Moment for Traders to Buy?

Gold Price Dips: Time To Buy?

Gold futures in the domestic market experienced a slight decline on Thursday. The futures for February on the MCX decreased by 0.25% and were priced at ₹1,37,665 per 10 grams, while silver remained unchanged at ₹2,50,600 per kg. Among the various factors that contributed to the decrease in price were profit booking, a stronger US dollar, and rising bond yields.

However, history indicates that such declines often turn out to be the best time to buy. Since global uncertainty persists and investors are in search of safe places for their investments, gold is still the traditional hedge. For those who wish to have long-term security and protection of their portfolios, a minor setback may indeed be the opportune moment to add some glitter.