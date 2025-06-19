Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Business > ICICI, Axis Bank To Move Away From DreamFolks After Lounge Access Disruption

ICICI, Axis Bank To Move Away From DreamFolks After Lounge Access Disruption

ICICI, Axis Bank, and Mastercard plan to cut ties with DreamFolks after a major lounge access disruption, exploring direct deals with operators; more banks may follow suit.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Edited By: Suyash Shah
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 19:46:53 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Following a crippling service last year that left thousands of flyers without access to airport lounges, senior Indian banks such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, and Mastercard are currently weighing whether to sever business ties with airport lounge aggregator DreamFolks Services Ltd. The financial giants, sources say, are planning to enter into direct partnerships with the lounges themselves, representing a potential shift in the way premium travel services are handled in India.

DreamFolks, a behemoth in India’s airport lounge entry ecosystem, experienced a temporary but severe service outage on September 22, 2024. The disruption impacted entry to 49 lounges at 34 airports, causing chaos for the cardholders who had become accustomed to effortless entry to lounges via the banks’ deals with the aggregator.

Lack of access to basic facilities

While the services were resumed the next day, the incident made stakeholders worried. One senior banking official, who preferred not to be named, said, “It was a wake-up call. When thousands of our high-value customers couldn’t access basic facilities at airports, we had to think again about the entire model.

Since then, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, including Mastercard, have reportedly begun venturing into other models of service. Direct tie-ups with operators of airport lounges are part of this, eliminating the middleman. Other banks may soon follow suit, say industry watchers.

Axis Bank didn’t comment, but emails sent to ICICI Bank and Mastercard went unanswered. DreamFolks also hasn’t replied to questions.

The disruption was serious enough to prompt Travel Food and Services (TFS), which operates lounges in Kolkata and Chennai, to threaten legal action. Adani Group, which operates lounges in seven airports, even went public with a statement that the disruption was against service contracts of DreamFolks. “Customers all over India have been facing disruptions on account of the sudden stoppage of services by DreamFolks,” the company said in a statement.

DreamFolks functioning

DreamFolks, established in 2013, now boasts of catering to more than 90% of the domestic lounge access business for debit and credit card holders in India. It serves as the link between banks and lounge operators such as Adani, GMR, and TFS, which together manage more than 80% of the airport lounge business in India.

Following the September fiasco, DreamFolks released a statement quoting “a temporary disruption” and ensured that its services were back after integration fixes were made with Adani Airports. However, by then the harm was already done.

In its wake, some players moved swiftly. American Express, for instance, has already transferred lounge access services at Adani-run airports to Adani Digital.

The increasing demand for direct partnerships between banks and lounge operators represents a potential change to the airport services business model. “Banks no longer want to be dependent upon aggregators,” added another source close to the situation. “Customer experience is everything, and any breakdown on that level reflects back on the banks, rather than the service provider.”

DreamFolks, listed in 2022, is attempting to diversify. Although its FY25 revenue increased 14% to ₹1,292 crore, its net profit fell 5% to ₹65 crore. The company has expressed intentions to expand its non-lounge services business, covering spa and wellness, F&B, meet-and-assist, and airport transfers.

But since banks reconsider partnerships, DreamFolks could come under more competition and pressure to reinvent itself.

ALSO READ: HAL, Safran Strengthen Collaboration to Support India’s Growing Aerospace Sector

Tags: dreamfolksicici
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?