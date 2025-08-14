LIVE TV
Home > Business > ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000

ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000

ICICI Bank hiked its minimum balance to ₹50,000, sparking massive public backlash. Following online outrage, the bank revised the requirement, reducing it significantly for accounts opened after August 1, 2025.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 14, 2025 01:02:00 IST

ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: Everyone fears the backlash, no matter if a bank!
After facing major backlash from the general consumer, ICICI Bank has revised its minimum balance requirement on this Thursday.
It took more than three days for ICICI Bank to realise that they had set an unprecedented amount for the normal public as the minimum balance—a whopping 50,000 is in question.
The bank, after knowing about the public reaction on the steep hike, took their steps back and reduced the minimum balance to 15,000.
The new ICICI Bank minimum balance requirement is significantly lower than that of the previous notice.

ICICI Bank Revises Minimum Balance Rules Effective August 1, 2025

  • As per ICICI Bank’s official website, the new minimum balance for urban and metro areas is ₹15,000, reduced from ₹50,000.
  • For semi-urban areas, the revised minimum balance is now ₹7,500.
  • In rural areas, the minimum monthly average balance (MAB) is now ₹2,500, lower than the previous requirement.
  • These new minimum balance rules are applicable to accounts opened on or after August 1, 2025.
  • Accounts opened before August 1 will continue to follow the previous minimum balance rules.
  • If customers fail to maintain the revised MAB, they will be charged 6% of the shortfall or ₹500, whichever is lower.

ICICI Bank Minimum Balance Hike

This week, ICICI Bank threw a bomb on the customers, saying that they are hiking the minimum balance for savings accounts to ₹50,000 for urban and metro areas, up 5x from ₹10,000.

For semi-urban areas, it was hiked to ₹25,000, up from ₹5,000; for rural areas, ICICI Bank hiked the same to ₹10,000, up from ₹5,000.

ICICI Bank faces Public Backlash

The bank faced heavy backlash from the general public after hiking the minimum balance. A few netizens took to the social media platform, X, to accuse the bank of going rogue on the general public. Netizens claimed that this is not acceptable and is not an easy task.

But after all the backlash, the bank finally took a U-turn and reduced the balance a little.

Here are few X post We can look At-

Also Read: What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?

ICICI bankICICI Bank minimum balance

ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000

