Home > Business > India Powers Ahead: 50% Green Energy Milestone Achieved 5 Years Early

India has emerged as a global example in climate action, achieving 50% of its power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources well ahead of the 2030 target—a significant step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future and a proud moment for the nation.

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 15:36:02 IST

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that India has taken a major leap in the global fight against climate change by achieving 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources—an ambitious target met five years before the original 2030 deadline. This early success signals the country’s firm commitment to environmental responsibility and a cleaner energy future.

“In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way. Achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to drive Bharat’s green transformation — paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future” Union Minister said. 



Transformational Initiatives Under PM Modi

Guided by the forward-thinking leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India’s transition toward sustainable energy has gained remarkable momentum. From rapidly growing solar and wind power networks to global collaborations like the International Solar Alliance, India is setting new benchmarks by integrating environmental goals with economic development.

India’s clean energy success story is the result of forward-looking policies, strong execution, and a deep-rooted commitment to inclusive, climate-conscious growth. Flagship initiatives such as PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, solar park expansion, and the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy have been key pillars in this transformation. What was once a peripheral sector—bioenergy—has now become a vital part of rural livelihoods and sustainable power generation, he stated further. 

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) has supported hundreds of thousands of farmers by providing solar-powered pumps, ensuring a reliable and eco-friendly energy supply for agriculture. The initiative has also opened up opportunities in feeder-level solarisation and agrovoltaics.

 The PM Surya Ghar scheme, launched in 2024, has driven a significant rooftop solar movement, targeting one crore households. It has played a crucial role in decentralising power generation and turning everyday citizens into active contributors and owners in India’s energy future.

India’s Message To World

India’s progress offers a powerful message to the world: environmental sustainability and economic growth can go hand in hand. As countries around the globe search for practical, scalable climate solutions, India is emerging as a model of what bold action and national willpower can achieve, Union Minister added. 

This milestone is not just a government success—it’s a moment of collective pride for every Indian, signaling a stronger, greener future for the generations to come.

