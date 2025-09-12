LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?

ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?

ITR filing deadline for 2025 approaches, the real estate investors in India must confirm they fulfil the tax regulations to avoid penalties and make best use of their tax savings. For investors involved in sale of property, capital gains tax must also be calculated very carefully.

ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 12, 2025 05:30:44 IST

ITR filing deadline for 2025 approaches, the real estate investors in India must confirm they fulfil the tax regulations to avoid penalties and make best use of their tax savings. Real estate investment is a common avenue for wealth generation, and for several investors, it’s a prime source of income.

Nevertheless, the complication of managing various income streams, such as rental income, capital gains from property sales, and deductions on home loans, involves careful tax planning.

ITR filing for the investors having rental income

Real estate investors require to file their Income Tax Return (ITR) on time, as missing the time limit could lead to heavy penalties, interest on overdue tax payments, and an interruption in claiming refunds. Most critical part of ITR filing for the investors in real estate is to properly report their rental income.

As per Section 22 of the Income Tax Act, income from rent is taxable under the head “Income from House Property.” Investors are also entitled for deductions under Section 24(b) for home loan interest, which can suggestively reduce their taxable income.

Investors having short-term or long-term capital gains

For investors involved in sale of property, capital gains tax must also be calculated very carefully. The capital gains tax for property depends on whether the property is for the short-term or for long-term.

Any property which is sold within a period of two years of purchase is subject to short-term capital gains (STCG) tax, on the other hand, properties held for more than two years and sold thereafter, are eligible for long-term capital gains (LTCG), which derives with numerous exemptions, such as reinvestment in residential property.

With the developing nature of tax laws and the complexities of property-related income, real estate investors must line up timely ITR filing to protect their investments and enhance their financial status.

Also Read: ITR Filing Deadline Extension: Tax Return For Pensioners In 2025? Here’s What Retirees Need To Know

Tags: Income Tax Return Deadline FY 2024-25ITR 2024-25ITR filingitr filing deadlineLTCGreal estateReal Estate IndiaSTCG

RELATED News

FermionIC Design and Tata Electronics Partner to Deliver India's First 4-Channel X-Band Beamformer IC for Phased Array Radar Applications
Blink Digital Wins Four Awards at Campaign Brief's The Work 2025
Galaxy Medicare IPO: QIBs Are In, Retail’s Lagging, Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Buy!
Explainer | Larry Ellison In, Elon Musk Out: In This Billionaire Race, Is Musk Paying The Political Price Of Distancing US President Donald Trump?
Miles Education: Unlocking Global Careers with the Certified Public Accountant

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee’s Sixth Member Neutralized
Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?
"Italy does not forget": Giorgia Meloni remembers 9/11 victims, vows to continue fight against terrorism
'Historic win": Rishab Yadav after winning gold at World Archery Championships 2025
Karnataka: Woman Dies After Her Two-Wheeler Allegedly Topples Over A Pothole
Maihar to witness "unprecedented development", says Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he visits Sharda Mata Mandir
UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry
"We have a very good team this year": South Africa's star Sune Luus ahead of Women's World Cup
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma hails anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur, calls it "excellent"
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?

QUICK LINKS