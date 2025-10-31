Jemimah Rodrigues Net Worth Revealed: You Won’t Believe How Much The Young Cricket Star Earns Annually!

In Indian women’s cricket, Jemimah Rodrigues has flourished into this tempestuous asset whose profile oscillates greatly with the rising commercial success of the sport.

Her earnings are very much intertwined with national duty, much of it from BCCI, before her participation in high-stake franchise leagues, and rapidly ballooning into a list of brand endorsements.

Increasingly recognized for her middle-order anchoring and her personality off the pitch, she thus became the dream of sports marketing. Her net worth as of 2025 is said to be in the range of ₹8–15 crore (approx. $1–2 million) with annual income from retainers, match fees, and endorsement deals.

BCCI And WPL Earnings Dynamics

Jemimah’s core annual income feels secure due to the central contract signed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the salary from the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The BCCI has graded her as B-grade, which guarantees her a yearly retaining fee of ₹30 lakh.

This primary sum is then added by the variable match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I appearances. A massive enhancement to her earning capacity rests with the WPL, with Jemimah retained on Rs. 2.2 crore salary by the Delhi Capitals franchise.

This WPL contract, all by itself, forms a considerable percentage of her guaranteed yearly income, placing her in the top bracket of earners in the league.

Brand Value and Endorsement Portfolio

The volatile world of the sports marketing arena-coupled with the burden of all semi-professional appearances-has obviously put a big stamp on Rodrigues’s net worth. Her lively persona and popularity with a youth audience have successfully wooed several big brands.

Her current endorsement list includes prominent multinationals and Indian firms such as Hyundai, Gillette, Red Bull, and Dream11, which together with continuous on-field performances adds to her credibility not only as an outstanding cricketer but also as a commercially viable sports personality, ensuring that the financial upturn remains in synchronization with her flourishing career path.

Also Read: Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far