Q2 Results Today: Rush Of 500 Companies, Including Tata Steel, HAL And IRCTC, Set To Shake Dalal Street

Dalal Street Alert: Q2 Results Rush Hits Today – 500 Companies to Reveal Earnings!
Investors, gear up, it’s a super Wednesday on Dalal Street as nearly 500 companies are set to announce their Q2 FY26 (July–September) results today, November 12.
From market giants like Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Info Edge, Cochin Shipyard, and Asian Paints, the lineup is packed with big names.
And that’s just the beginning, with more than 2,500 companies reporting earnings this week, making it one of the busiest periods of the season.
Investor alert: Keep your eyes on the charts, today’s results could spark sharp market moves.
Tata Steel Q2 Results Preview
- Expected to show a strong recovery in profit driven by lower input costs and higher domestic sales.
- Volumes likely up 9% YoY and 17% QoQ to 5.6 million tonnes (Kotak Institutional Equities).
- EBITDA per tonne: ₹14,407- down 3.6% QoQ but up 20% YoY.
- Lower coking coal costs and better operational efficiency supported margins despite weak global steel prices.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Q2 Results Preview
- Likely to deliver a strong quarter with 36% QoQ and 10% YoY revenue growth (Choice Broking).
- Growth led by fighter aircraft and helicopter deliveries plus steady MRO execution.
- EBITDA: up 40% QoQ; margins: ~27.4%.
- PAT: estimated to rise 24% QoQ and 13% YoY.
IRCTC Q2 Results Preview
- Expected to post steady YoY growth across all key segments.
- Revenue: ₹1,170 crore (vs ₹1,064 crore YoY).
- EBITDA: ₹409 crore (vs ₹372 crore YoY).
- Driven by consistent performance in ticketing, catering, and tourism services.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.