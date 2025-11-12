Q2 Results Today: Rush Of 500 Companies, Including Tata Steel, HAL And IRCTC, Set To Shake Dalal Street

Dalal Street Alert: Q2 Results Rush Hits Today – 500 Companies to Reveal Earnings!

Investors, gear up, it’s a super Wednesday on Dalal Street as nearly 500 companies are set to announce their Q2 FY26 (July–September) results today, November 12.

From market giants like Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Info Edge, Cochin Shipyard, and Asian Paints, the lineup is packed with big names.

And that’s just the beginning, with more than 2,500 companies reporting earnings this week, making it one of the busiest periods of the season.

Investor alert: Keep your eyes on the charts, today’s results could spark sharp market moves.

Major Companies Declaring Q2 Results Today (November 12, 2025) Large-Cap Highlights Hindustan Aeronautics

Asian Paints

Tata Steel

IRCTC

Ashok Leyland

Info Edge (India)

Honasa Consumer

Cochin Shipyard Mid-Cap & Sector Leaders Deepak Nitrite

Indraprastha Gas

PNC Infratech

Nazara Technologies

Campus Activewear

Ramkrishna Forgings

Welspun Living Small-Cap & Emerging Players Cupid

Shriram Properties

SpiceJet

Lemon Tree Hotels

Senco Gold

Wonder Electricals

Himatsingka Seide

Monte Carlo Fashions

Tata Steel Q2 Results Preview

Expected to show a strong recovery in profit driven by lower input costs and higher domestic sales.

driven by lower input costs and higher domestic sales. Volumes likely up 9% YoY and 17% QoQ to 5.6 million tonnes (Kotak Institutional Equities).

likely up and to (Kotak Institutional Equities). EBITDA per tonne: ₹14,407- down 3.6% QoQ but up 20% YoY.

₹14,407- down 3.6% QoQ but up 20% YoY. Lower coking coal costs and better operational efficiency supported margins despite weak global steel prices.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Q2 Results Preview

Likely to deliver a strong quarter with 36% QoQ and 10% YoY revenue growth (Choice Broking).

Growth led by fighter aircraft and helicopter deliveries plus steady MRO execution.

EBITDA: up 40% QoQ; margins: ~27.4%.

PAT: estimated to rise 24% QoQ and 13% YoY.

IRCTC Q2 Results Preview

Expected to post steady YoY growth across all key segments.

across all key segments. Revenue: ₹1,170 crore (vs ₹1,064 crore YoY).

₹1,170 crore (vs ₹1,064 crore YoY). EBITDA: ₹409 crore (vs ₹372 crore YoY).

₹409 crore (vs ₹372 crore YoY). Driven by consistent performance in ticketing, catering, and tourism services.

