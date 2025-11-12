LIVE TV
Home > Business > Q2 Results Today: Rush Of 500 Companies, Including Tata Steel, HAL And IRCTC, Set To Shake Dalal Street

Q2 Results Today: Rush Of 500 Companies, Including Tata Steel, HAL And IRCTC, Set To Shake Dalal Street

Q2 Results Today: Over 500 companies, including Tata Steel, HAL, IRCTC, and Asian Paints, announce their Q2 FY26 results today, November 12. Investors brace for market-moving earnings and sector-wide performance updates.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 12, 2025 11:32:55 IST

Dalal Street Alert: Q2 Results Rush Hits Today – 500 Companies to Reveal Earnings!

Investors, gear up, it’s a super Wednesday on Dalal Street as nearly 500 companies are set to announce their Q2 FY26 (July–September) results today, November 12.

From market giants like Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Info Edge, Cochin Shipyard, and Asian Paints, the lineup is packed with big names.

And that’s just the beginning, with more than 2,500 companies reporting earnings this week, making it one of the busiest periods of the season.

Investor alert: Keep your eyes on the charts, today’s results could spark sharp market moves.

Major Companies Declaring Q2 Results Today (November 12, 2025)

Large-Cap Highlights

  • Hindustan Aeronautics

  • Asian Paints

  • Tata Steel

  • IRCTC

  • Ashok Leyland

  • Info Edge (India)

  • Honasa Consumer

  • Cochin Shipyard

Mid-Cap & Sector Leaders

  • Deepak Nitrite

  • Indraprastha Gas

  • PNC Infratech

  • Nazara Technologies

  • Campus Activewear

  • Ramkrishna Forgings

  • Welspun Living

Small-Cap & Emerging Players

  • Cupid

  • Shriram Properties

  • SpiceJet

  • Lemon Tree Hotels

  • Senco Gold

  • Wonder Electricals

  • Himatsingka Seide

  • Monte Carlo Fashions

Tata Steel Q2 Results Preview

  • Expected to show a strong recovery in profit driven by lower input costs and higher domestic sales.
  • Volumes likely up 9% YoY and 17% QoQ to 5.6 million tonnes (Kotak Institutional Equities).
  • EBITDA per tonne: ₹14,407- down 3.6% QoQ but up 20% YoY.
  • Lower coking coal costs and better operational efficiency supported margins despite weak global steel prices.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Q2 Results Preview

  • Likely to deliver a strong quarter with 36% QoQ and 10% YoY revenue growth (Choice Broking).
  • Growth led by fighter aircraft and helicopter deliveries plus steady MRO execution.
  • EBITDA: up 40% QoQ; margins: ~27.4%.
  • PAT: estimated to rise 24% QoQ and 13% YoY.

IRCTC Q2 Results Preview

  • Expected to post steady YoY growth across all key segments.
  • Revenue: ₹1,170 crore (vs ₹1,064 crore YoY).
  • EBITDA: ₹409 crore (vs ₹372 crore YoY).
  • Driven by consistent performance in ticketing, catering, and tourism services.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 11:32 AM IST
