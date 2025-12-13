SpaceX IPO 2026 Explained: How Indians Can Apply and Invest In Elon Musk’s Trillion-Dollar Listing

SpaceX IPO: Buckle up, as the clock to what may be the largest IPO ever in the world has commenced unofficially. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has made the news again, and this time it is not related to rockets or Mars but Wall Street. It is reported that the private space giant is preparing a blockbuster IPO in 2026, and the figures alone are enough to spin the heads of investors.

Bloomberg states that SpaceX has approved a sale of insider shares valuing the company at an astounding $800 billion. It is not merely a valuation, but a statement. Shares are being offered to insiders at $421 apiece, and in a boost to confidence, SpaceX plans to repurchase $2.56 billion worth of shares, as The New York Times reported. Translation? The company believes it has not yet seen its best days.

The excitement does not end there. Reuters had earlier reported that SpaceX could raise more than $25 billion through an IPO, which could push its valuation to the holy grail of $1 trillion. Yes, trillion, with a “T”.

And when speculation needed a little jolt, Elon Musk dropped a subtle hint during a social media conversation with Ars Technica editor Eric Berger. That was enough to send the rumour mill into overdrive.

If this IPO takes off as scheduled, it will not only make history, but help redefine it.

SpaceX IPO: Key Details at a Glance

Parameter Details Company SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) Founder & CEO Elon Musk Proposed IPO Timeline 2026 (tentative) Current Valuation (Insider Sale) Around $800 billion Insider Share Price $421 per share Insider Share Buyback $2.56 billion worth of shares Potential IPO Fundraise Over $25 billion (as per reports) Expected IPO Valuation Up to $1 trillion (if plans materialise) IPO Status Not officially announced; under preparation Investor Interest Driver Insider sale, buyback plan, Musk’s IPO hints

SpaceX IPO: Step-by-Step Guide On How Indians Can Apply For US IPOs

Indian residents can invest in US IPOs through the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits overseas investments of up to $250,000 per financial year.

Step 1: Check Your Eligibility Under LRS Ensure you are eligible under the LRS framework, which allows Indian residents to invest in foreign stocks and IPOs within the annual limit.

Step 2: Choose the Right Broker Open a global trading account with: An Indian platform offering US market access, or A US-based broker that supports IPO applications. Important: Not all brokers provide IPO access, so confirm this before opening an account.

Step 3: Complete KYC Formalities Submit required documents such as PAN, passport, and address proof. Most brokers offer a fully online and quick KYC process.

Step 4: Fund Your Trading Account Transfer money in US dollars from your Indian bank using the LRS route. Banks may charge forex conversion and remittance fees.

Step 5: Apply for the US IPO Use your broker’s platform to apply for the IPO when it opens. Keep in mind that IPO allotment is not guaranteed.

Step 6: Allotment or Post-Listing Purchase If allotted, shares will be credited to your account. If not, you can buy the stock after it lists on the US exchange.



Alternative Option: Indirect Exposure Invest through US-focused Indian mutual funds for overseas market exposure

for overseas market exposure Choose ETFs tracking US indices or sectors

No need to open a foreign trading account

Easier compliance and simpler process

Direct participation in US IPOs is not allowed (With Inputs)