Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears

Stock Market Today:

The Indian stock market is improving slowly today. The Nifty began at 24,544 and increased by approximately 43 points. The Sensex began at 80,217 and went up by 136 points. Good news following the tremendous drop yesterday!

Towards the end of the morning, the Sensex had gone up further, to about 80,224 points, and the Nifty had risen to around 24,555 points. Stocks were rising more than falling, which means that people are a little happier to buy.

But have you forgotten the big issue?

The U.S. imposed a 50 percent tariff on certain Indian goods, in particular clothes and jewelry. That raised a lot of concern among investors since it could hurt companies that sell such products abroad.

The U.S. stock market set a record high on the global stage, not bad, huh? However, in Asia, the markets are mixed and oil prices are still high due to some global problems.

Investor’s Take: Navigating Stock Market today, Recovery and Trade Challenges How do you see today’s market movements as an investor? Following yesterday’s poor performance, it is a satisfactory fact that the Nifty and Sensex have shown a slight recovery today. But the issue of the latest tariff of 50 percent imposed by the U.S. on some Indian products, especially textiles and jewelry, is a dominant issue. What do you feel is the effect of this on export-dependent firms and portfolios? In the meantime, the U.S. stock markets were reaching historic highs, which were bolstered by the good performance of Nvidia. Does this make you confident even in the face of conflicting signals in the Asian markets and the declining oil prices? As the major U.S. economic data lies ahead of us, including the GDP and inflation data, how are you strategizing your investments? It is most definitely a period of thought and calculated moves.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 29, 2025)

At Pre-Opening:

Sensex was down 199.23 points (−0.25%) at 79,881.34

was down 199.23 points (−0.25%) at 79,881.34 Nifty was down 58.20 points (−0.24%) at 24,442.70

Markets started lower amid cautious investor sentiment driven by mixed global cues and ongoing trade concerns.

At Open (9:15 AM):

Sensex opened at 80,216.76, up 136.19 points (+0.17%)

opened at 80,216.76, up 136.19 points (+0.17%) Nifty opened at 24,544.20, up 43.30 points (+0.18%)

Despite a weak start, markets showed early signs of recovery with buying interest in select stocks.

At 9:30 AM:

Sensex slightly slipped by 7.67 points (−0.01%) to 80,072.90

slightly slipped by 7.67 points (−0.01%) to 80,072.90 Nifty dropped 1.90 points (−0.01%) to 24,499.00

dropped 1.90 points (−0.01%) to 24,499.00 Market breadth was mixed with 1,517 shares advancing and 1,373 declining.

At 11:15 AM:

Sensex rose 143.91 points (+0.18%) to 80,224.48

rose 143.91 points (+0.18%) to 80,224.48 Nifty gained 54.80 points (+0.22%) to 24,555.70

Markets showed positive momentum by mid-morning, supported by sectoral buying.

Global Stock Market Today: Global Cues

The U.S. markets ended higher on Thursday with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones registering record gains. This followed the quarterly performance of Nvidia, which, although slightly short of sky-high expectations, confirmed ongoing high levels of expenditure on AI infrastructure. The S&P 500 gained 0.32% to 6,501.86 – the first time it has ever been above 6,500. The Dow was up 0.16% to close at 45,636.90 and the Nasdaq up 0.53% at 21,705.16.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed around the world. The Nikkei in Japan dropped as inflation in Tokyo reduced. In the meantime, GIFT Nifty gave an indication of a positive beginning for Indian markets. US futures were a little lowly traded.

The investors are now waiting for major economic data of the U.S. economy such as Q2 GDP and July PCE inflation figures, which are expected to increase by 0.2% monthly.

Other highlights:

US 10-year yield dipped to 4.2%

Dollar index dropped for the third consecutive day

Gold hit a 5-week high

Oil prices shot up before a Donald Trump statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Stocks To Watch Today

NTPC : Board approved revised cost estimate of ₹2,865.56 crore for Rammam-III HEPP project (3 x 40 MW). Also approved partial changes in transferring coal mining business to NTPC Mining Ltd (subsidiary).

: ICICI Bank : Group Chief Compliance Officer, Subir Saha, retires early (effective August 28, 2025). Anish Madhavan appointed as new GCCO from August 29, 2025.

: Hexaware Technologies : Entered a strategic partnership with Replit to improve enterprise software development through secure, AI-powered coding.

: Adani Group : Group’s TTM EBITDA rose nearly 10% YoY to ₹90,572 crore.

: CG Power and Industrial Solutions : Subsidiary CG Semi launched its first semiconductor OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

: Lemon Tree Hotels : Signed a new hotel in Mohkampur, Dehradun. To be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Stock Market On wednesday

Thursday, August 28 – Indian stock markets continued their decline for a second consecutive session, as investor sentiment worsened following the introduction of new US tariffs on Indian products. During intraday trade, the Nifty fell to the 24,500 level, while the Sensex declined by 705.97 points to close at 80,080.57. The Nifty ended the day down 211.15 points at 24,500.90.

This drop was driven by broad-based selling across sectors, with the exception of Consumer Durables, which saw some buying at lower levels. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also declined by nearly 1 percent each.

Investor sentiment was further dampened by the implementation of up to 50 percent US tariffs on select Indian goods, which coincided with the monthly derivatives expiry.

Key underperformers on the Nifty included Shriram Finance, HCL Technologies, TCS, Power Grid, and Infosys. In contrast, Titan, L&T, Coal India, Asian Paints, and Hero MotoCorp ended the day with gains.



