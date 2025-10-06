LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Markets Open Green; What's Powering Stocks On Monday?

Stock Market Today: Markets Open Green; What’s Powering Stocks On Monday?

Stock Market Today: Markets opened the week on a cautiously positive note. Tata Capital IPO, F&O lot size cuts, and sectoral rallies are driving investor mood. Eyes on top gainers, SME listings, and metals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 6, 2025 09:58:05 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers! What’s Cooking?

Welcome to a brand-new trading week, and oh boy, the markets aren’t wasting any time!

Sensex and Nifty opened with a cautious smile this Monday, showing signs of optimism despite global markets tossing mixed signals.

Japan’s rally is grabbing headlines, but back home, we’ve got our own blockbuster to watch, hello to the Tata Capital IPO!

Investors are also keeping tabs on NSE’s latest move to shrink lot sizes in F&O trading, smaller bites, same big appetite.

With banking, metal, and finance stocks leading the charge, names like HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and Lupin are stealing early limelight. And if you’re hunting for action beyond the charts, there’s a flurry of SME listings, juicy bulk deals, and corporate updates heating things up.

So, There is so much of happening the market on the first day of the week, now buckle up — whether you’re team bull or bear, today’s market has something for everyone. Ready to dive in?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (September 30, 2025)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex opens flat at 81,208
        • Nifty opens strong at 24,926.40

        Markets opened flat today, continuing a cautious start amid mixed global cues. Stay tuned for further updates as the trading session progresses!

          While Writing The Article (9:40 AM)
                • Sensex: 81,364.63, up by 157.46 points (0.19%)
                • Nifty 50: 24,940.45, up by 46.20 points (0.19%)

                Both Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a positive note, gaining 0.19% each. Broad-based buying across sectors supported the uptrend, indicating a cautiously optimistic sentiment among investors.

                    Stock Market Today: Stocks To Watch Today On Charts

                    Real Estate & Construction

                    • Sobha: Total sales value jumped 61.4% to ₹1,902.6 crore, with average price realization rising 7.7%, and new sales area soaring 50% YoY.

                    Telecom Sector

                    • Vodafone Idea: Appointed Tejas Mehta as new CFO effective October 6, replacing Murthy GVAS after his term ended.

                    Automobile & Logistics

                    • Force Motors: September sales grew 1.79% to 2,610 units compared to the previous year.

                    • Allcargo Logistics: Subsidiary ALX Shipping Agencies filed a complaint with Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing seeking criminal proceedings against its CEO and a client.

                    Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

                    Top Gainers 

                    • Bajaj Finance: ₹1,015.90 Up with 2.65%
                    • Bajaj Finserv: ₹2,029.00 Up With 1.46%
                    • Kotak Mahindra Bank: ₹2,125.00 Up With 1.15%
                    • Axis Bank: ₹1,193.00 Up With0.96%
                    • HCL Technologies: ₹1,402.00 Up With0.63%
                    Top Losers
                    • Power Grid Corporation: ₹285.80 Down With 1.31%
                    • Tata Steel: ₹171.25 Down With 1.13%
                    • Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,430.40 Down With 0.90%
                    • Tata Motors: ₹710.05 Down With 0.83%
                    • Titan Company: ₹3,425.40 Down With 0.78%

                    Stock Market On Friday

                    Market Wrap Friday | Nifty Near 24,900, Sensex Ends Higher on Metal And Bank Boost

                    It was a strong finish for the markets on Friday as both the Sensex and Nifty closed near the day’s high, riding on buying interest in metal, financials, and consumer durables. The Nifty comfortably reclaimed the 24,900 mark, while the Sensex ended 223 points higher at 81,207. The Nifty added 58 points to close at 24,894.

                    On a weekly basis, both indices gained around 1%, reflecting a positive tone heading into the new week. Broader markets also joined the party, with the BSE Midcap index up 0.8% and Smallcap index rising 1%.

                    Top gainers included Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp, Hindalco, Axis Bank, and L&T. Meanwhile, Max Healthcare, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, and SBI Life ended in the red.

                    Sector-wise, it was a sea of green except for pharma, FMCG, and realty. Metals shone the brightest, jumping nearly 2%, followed by PSU Banks, which gained 1%.

                    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                    First published on: Oct 6, 2025 9:58 AM IST
