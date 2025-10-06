Stock Market Today: Markets Open Green; What’s Powering Stocks On Monday?

Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers! What’s Cooking?

Welcome to a brand-new trading week, and oh boy, the markets aren’t wasting any time!

Sensex and Nifty opened with a cautious smile this Monday, showing signs of optimism despite global markets tossing mixed signals.

Japan’s rally is grabbing headlines, but back home, we’ve got our own blockbuster to watch, hello to the Tata Capital IPO!

Investors are also keeping tabs on NSE’s latest move to shrink lot sizes in F&O trading, smaller bites, same big appetite.

With banking, metal, and finance stocks leading the charge, names like HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and Lupin are stealing early limelight. And if you’re hunting for action beyond the charts, there’s a flurry of SME listings, juicy bulk deals, and corporate updates heating things up.

So, There is so much of happening the market on the first day of the week, now buckle up — whether you’re team bull or bear, today’s market has something for everyone. Ready to dive in?