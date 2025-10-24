U.S. equity funds see strong inflows as earnings optimism boost risk appetite

(Reuters) -U.S. equity funds saw robust inflows in the week through October 22 bolstered by optimism over a broadly upbeat quarterly earnings season so far. Easing U.S.-China trade tensions, with trade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping planned for the next week, also supported sentiments. Investors bought a net $9.65 billion worth of U.S. equity funds during the week, after two weeks of net outflows, data from LSEG Lipper showed. A generally upbeat earnings season so far with strong results from General Motors, Coca-Cola and 3M, in the most recent week, renewed investor appetite for equity funds. Weekly net investments in technology sector funds jumped to a three-week high of $1.38 billion. Industrial and consumer staples sectors also received a notable of $805 million and $586 million, respectively. U.S. bond funds attracted $8.4 billion, with investors logging a third weekly net purchase. Short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds stood out as these funds received $3.63 billion, the largest weekly inflow since July 2. Municipal debt funds and general domestic taxable fixed income funds also witnessed $1.12 billion and $556 million worth of inflows, respectively. Investors, meanwhile, pumped $22.81 billion into U.S. money market funds as they registered a fourth weekly net purchase in five weeks. (Reporting by Gaurav Dogra, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

