Home > Business > Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils ₹233 Crore Projects In Meghalaya, Calls Northeast India a "Land-Linked Powerhouse"

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced ₹233 crore worth of projects in Meghalaya, highlighting Northeast India’s transformation through infrastructure, connectivity, and sustainable tourism under PM Modi’s leadership and the PM-DevINE scheme.

Union Minister Scindia (Pic: PIB, X)
Union Minister Scindia (Pic: PIB, X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 2, 2025 14:40:50 IST

Northeast’s Transformation: From Landlocked to Land-Linked Powerhouse

Over the past decade, India’s northeastern region has witnessed a remarkable transformation — evolving from a once “landlocked” area into a “land-linked powerhouse” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Integrated Sohra Circuit Development under the PM-DevINE scheme, Scindia also launched several DoNER projects worth ₹233 crore in Meghalaya, marking another step in the Centre’s vision for inclusive regional growth.

Highlighting the government’s strong commitment, the minister noted that more than ₹6.2 lakh crore has been channelled into the region through the 10% Gross Budgetary Support policy, driving development in connectivity, entrepreneurship, and empowerment. He added that Meghalaya stands among the biggest beneficiaries of this renewed focus, recording an impressive 12–16% post-COVID growth fuelled by strategic investments in infrastructure, aviation, and tourism.

Infrastructure Push And Landmark Projects

Minister Scindia highlighted landmark projects, such as the 166.8 km Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Expressway (Rs 22,864 crore) and the expansion of Umroi Airport near Shillong city, which will accommodate larger aircraft, enabling a sharp rise in annual flight operations.
The New Shillong City project, he added, will emerge as a “smart-green township” and a knowledge hub for the northeast region.

Minister Scindia described Meghalaya as “a heaven on earth, the abode of clouds and cascading waterfalls, where every breeze carries the fragrance of dignity, faith, and the freedom of progress,” and reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to advancing responsible, inclusive, and heritage-based tourism across the region.

Integrated Sohra Circuit: A Model For Sustainable Tourism

The Integrated Sohra Circuit, conceptualised jointly by the Ministry of DoNER and the Government of Meghalaya, represents one of the most ambitious tourism initiatives in the northeast region.
With total investments exceeding Rs 650 crore, including Rs 221 crore under DoNER, the project aims to transform Sohra into a multi-day experiential tourism destination rooted in sustainability and local livelihoods.

The Sohra Experience Centre at Kutmadan, being developed at an investment of Rs 115 crore, will serve as the cultural nucleus of the circuit, showcasing Meghalaya’s diverse tribal heritage through amphitheatres, rain experience parks, art galleries, and craft pavilions.

Supporting projects include the Nohkalikai Falls precinct (Rs 26 crore), Mawsmai Eco Park (Rs 29 crore), the Seven Sisters Falls Viewpoint, Shella Riverside Development, and Wahkaliar Canyon, which features adventure tourism attractions such as hot-air balloon rides.
Collectively, these projects are expected to increase tourist spending sixfold, while generating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Connectivity And Infrastructure for Growth

Alongside the tourism circuit, several critical infrastructure projects were inaugurated to enhance regional mobility and trade.
These include:

  • Pynursla-Latangriwan-Mawlynnong Road (Rs 29.97 crore), which provides all-weather access to Asia’s cleanest village, boosting cross-border tourism and local trade.

  • Mawshynrut-Hahim (Athiabari) Road (Rs 99.76 crore) – upgraded to intermediate lane standards, strengthening agricultural connectivity in western Meghalaya.

  • Foundation Stone for a major bridge over the Umngot River on the Jongksha-Wahiajer Road (Rs 21.86 crore)- linking East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills for better movement of people and goods.

Minister Scindia also highlighted that the Umroi Airport runway extension and the new Shillong Western Bypass will soon reduce travel time between Guwahati and Sohra to about four hours, bringing the region closer to major tourism and trade hubs.

The Minister emphasised that the Sohra Circuit will ensure that “the first smile a tourist sees in Meghalaya becomes the first income earned by a local family.”
Skill development programmes in collaboration with the Meghalaya Skills Development Society and IHM Shillong are already underway to train local youth in hospitality, safety management, and eco-tourism practices.

Building Futures Through Inclusive Growth

He reiterated that the Ministry of DoNER is committed to creating inclusive growth pathways that preserve the state’s natural and cultural wealth while ensuring sustained livelihoods for its people.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated, “Meghalaya stands today at the confluence of heritage and hope. These projects are not just about building infrastructure; they are about building futures.”

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS