Home > Business > Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030

Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) advocates for prioritizing industrial electronics to achieve India’s $500 billion electronics manufacturing goal by 2030. This push focuses on automation, AI, and robotics, aiming to boost productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 4, 2025 19:35:04 IST

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has called for a strategic thrust towards industrial and infrastructure electronics, terming it essential to achieving India’s ambitious USD 500 billion electronics manufacturing target by 2030-31.

The Industrial automation technologies enhance productivity, improve quality, enable real-time control, and ensure sustainability, thus making them essential to globally competitive production systems.

In a statement, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo emphasised that industrial electronics must be prioritised as a “national strategic priority”; the segment forms the brain and nervous system of any advanced manufacturing setup. “Without leadership in industrial automation, India cannot claim true manufacturing leadership,” he said.

Industrial electronics encompasses technologies like embedded systems, robotics, automation software, and AI-integrated systems, all of which are fundamental to Industry 4.0 and next-gen manufacturing.

ICEA believes this sector holds tremendous potential for generating high-skilled employment and driving technological advancement.

Mohindroo asked for greater investment in R&D, incentives, and the development of a robust talent pipeline to ensure India doesn’t remain just a consumer but emerges as a global hub for design and manufacturing in industrial electronics.

To push forward this agenda, ICEA has formed a Steering Committee on Industrial Electronics and Infrastructure, which includes top executives from Delta Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Festo, Fanuc, Rockwell Automation India, Feedback Advisory, and the Federation for Economic Development (FED).

The committee is currently developing a dedicated policy roadmap and conducting a comprehensive market study to address challenges around technology access, regulation, and ecosystem development.

Manish Walia, Vice President at Delta Electronics, said, “Industrial electronics is not just another vertical. It is the technological backbone powering all verticals–from smart factories and intelligent grids to automated transport networks.”

Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group, said, “This transaction will strengthen India’s industrial automation ecosystem and accelerate our transition towards smart, digitally-driven production systems in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.”

ICEA reaffirmed its commitment to enabling industry-led initiatives that enhance innovation, global competitiveness, and India’s role in the global electronics value chain. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: LG Electronics Eyes AI Chip Boom with HBM Equipment Move: Is A Semiconductor Comeback On The Horizon?

Tags: electronicsIndia Cellular and Electronics Association

RELATED News

RBI’s MPC Meeting Kicks Off: Will August 6 Decision Impact Rates? Economists Predict Major Moves
Why Airtel’s ‘Airtel Cloud’ Could Revolutionize Customer Experience And Save Money
Why Global Oil Markets Just Shuddered: OPEC+ To Raise Output In September Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Elon Musk Gets $29B Stock Grant, Again as Tesla Awards CEO Amid Legal Battles
Why Is India Turning Its Back On Russian Oil? IOC Buys 7 Million Barrels From US And Mideast

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Court Acquits AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Long‑Pending Corruption Case
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Will Cillian Murphy Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s New Harry Potter Series? Fans Say, ‘Anyone Else Will Be Disappointing’
Crutch Cameo Chaos: Tyrese Haliburton Steals the Spotlight at WWE SummerSlam
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point
AIADMK Files Contempt Plea Over ‘Stalin-Named’ Scheme, DMK Takes Matter to SC
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting His Son’s Skin Colour: Not Letting Anyone Off The Hook
‘Trump in High Heels’? Nancy Mace Kicks off South Carolina GOP Governor Bid With Fiesty Message
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?