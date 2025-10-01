CEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

CEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, will begin the registration for Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 today, October 1, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to register for MDes and PhD programmes in ITTs on the official website ceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register for CEED 2026 is October 31, 2025.

CEED 2026: Overview

Overview Details Event name CEED 2025 Registration Exam name Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) Board name Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) Academic year 2025-26 Official website ceedapp.iitb.ac.in Stream Design Programmes Master of Design (MDes) PhD Registration date October 1, 2025 at 5 PM Exam shift 9 AM – 12 PM Participating institutions IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee) Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

How to Fill CEED Application Form 2026?

The CEED Application Process 2026 is as follows:

1. Registration: Register using your email ID and contact number.

2. Eligibility Check: Check your CEED eligibility criteria.

3. Filling the Application: Fill the application form. Make sure to complete the form with correct information.

4. Fee Payment: Pay the CEED Application fee using the given payment method.

5. Submission and Confirmation: Review your application form and submit it.

Direct Link for CEED 2026 Application Form: Click Here

CEED 2026: Important Dates

Take a look at the following table for tentative dates of CEED 2026.

CEED 2026 Event CEED 2026 Tentative Dates Registration Start Date with Regular fee October 01, 2025 Registration last Date with Regular fee October 31, 2025 Registration last Date with Late fee November 18, 2025 CEED 2026 Admit Card downloading start date First week of January 2026 Last date to rectify discrepancies in Admit Card First week of January 2026 CEED 2026 Entrance Exam January 18, 2026

CEED 2026: Application Fee

Candidates must register for the CEED 2026 by October 31, 2025, with the regular fee. The last date to register for CEED 2026 is November 18, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 500.