NTA has released the CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 provisional answer key. Candidates can raise objections online until August 3 by paying ₹200 per question. Final results will be declared after expert review of valid challenges and key revision.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 2, 2025 09:01:48 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates can now access the answer key, their recorded responses, and question papers on the official website: [csirnet.nta.ac.in](https://csirnet.nta.ac.in).

The exam was held on July 28, 2025, in a single shift across 326 centres nationwide, with nearly 1.95 lakh candidates appearing for eligibility in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions.

Candidates are encouraged to check their individual response sheets and compare them with the answer key. The objection window is currently open and will close at 11:50 PM on August 3, 2025. Each challenge carries a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question, payable online via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI..

How to Raise Objections:

1. Visit csirnet.nta.ac.in and log in using your application number and date of birth.

2. Access your response sheet and the provisional answer key.

3. Select the question(s) to challenge and upload supporting evidence.

4. Pay the applicable fee and submit.

5. Download and save the confirmation receipt.

All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is accepted, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final result will be prepared based on the updated answer key.

Candidates are advised to act promptly and ensure submissions are supported with proper documentation. The final result date will be announced after objections are reviewed.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2025: NTA releases provisional answer key

