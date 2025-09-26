Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Full List of School Holidays in October

Delhi School Holidays 2025: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has recently announced the schedule for vacations and breaks in government, government-aided, and recognized private schools across Delhi for the 2025-26 academic session. According to the notification, students will get a short Autumn Break as schools will remain closed from September 29 (Monday) to October 1 (Wednesday), 2025. The three-day break perfectly aligns with the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays.

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Dates

The Autumn Break for all government and private schools in Delhi has been scheduled as follows:

Start Date: September 29, 2025 (Monday)

End Date: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

Followed By: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

Students will get an extended holiday break as September 28, 2025 falls on a Sunday.

Upcoming Holidays in Delhi Schools – October 2025

Here’s the complete list of upcoming festivals and events on which schools will remain closed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi: