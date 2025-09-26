LIVE TV
Home > Education > Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Full List of School Holidays in October

Delhi School Holidays 2025: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has recently announced the schedule for vacations and breaks in government, government-aided, and recognized private schools across Delhi for the 2025-26 academic session. According to the notification, students will get a short Autumn Break as schools will remain closed from September 29 (Monday) to October 1 (Wednesday), 2025. The three-day break perfectly aligns with the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays.

DoE announced the Delhi School Autumn Break 2025. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 26, 2025 12:22:26 IST

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Dates

The Autumn Break for all government and private schools in Delhi has been scheduled as follows:

  • Start Date: September 29, 2025 (Monday)

  • End Date: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

  • Followed By: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

Students will get an extended holiday break as September 28, 2025 falls on a Sunday. 

Upcoming Holidays in Delhi Schools – October 2025

Here’s the complete list of upcoming festivals and events on which schools will remain closed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi:

Date

Day

Occasion

September 30

Tuesday

Dussehra (Mahashtami)

October 1

Wednesday

Dussehra (Mahanavami)

October 2

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

October 7

Tuesday

Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday

October 10

Friday

Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chauth)

October 20

Monday

Diwali 

October 22

Wednesday

Govardhan Puja

October 23

Thursday

Bhai Duj

October 28

Tuesday

Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)
QUICK LINKS