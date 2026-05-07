DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 Released at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Kerala Class 11 Exam Scorecards, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has released the DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 of students who appeared in Save A Year (SAY) and improvement examinations. The students who appeared in the Class 11 improvement examinations have now accessed their updated scorecards through official result portals online. The improvement examination offers the chance to improve marks received in the March 2026 higher secondary first-year examination, once again. The result is of great importance for students who are about to appear in Class 12 with better academic results. Now, students can download their provisional marksheet from the official web mail like keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, etc.

What is DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result is declared to students who appeared in supplementary and improvement examinations conducted after the regular March session.

The SAY examination system offers students the chance to improve their marks without losing a year. The students who were not satisfied with their marks or had subjects that they had failed could appear in the improvement examinations.

The Kerala Higher Secondary Education Department conducts these examinations once a year as a part of the flexible educational assessment system.

How to check Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026

Students can check their scorecards online by carrying out a few simple steps through the official result portal.

Navigate to keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the DHSE First Year Improvement Result 2026 link

Enter registration number

Enter the date of birth in required format

Submit the details and the result will be displayed

Once submitted, the improved marksheet will reflect on the screen. It is recommended that students should download and save it for any future academic use.

What details are mentioned in Kerala Plus One scorecard

The provisional marksheet has a lot of academic details pertaining to the exam and the candidate. Here are a few details the scorecard typically has:

Name of the candidate

Candidate registration number

Marks obtained subject-wise

Total marks obtained

Grade/Status on result

Name of exam

Now it is important for the candidate to thoroughly cross-verify all the details posted on the marksheet after downloading the result.

Can students check Kerala Plus One result through mobile apps

Candidates also have the option to check their results on the mobile app. Both the Kerala government-approved apps, such as Saphalam and PRD Live, can help the candidates check their results during the traffic congestion on the respective websites right after the result has been declared.

Why is the Plus One Improvement Result important

The Kerala Plus One may be considered an important exam for students to enhance their marks before entering the last year of higher secondary. The higher marks obtained in the Plus One Improvement exam can help improve the student’s performance in the cumulative evaluation. The improved marks can also be a favourable factor for future admissions after Class 12. The SAY exam is considered an important academic safety net for students who wish to enhance their overall scores without repeating the academic year.

What should students do after downloading the result

The candidates should save both the digital and print copies of the provisional marksheet for future references. In case of any discrepancy in the marks/various details posted on the result, the students are advised to contact the respective schools or higher secondary examination authorities immediately. The candidates who have successfully improved their marks can now compete for better outcomes after completing classes 11 and 12 in the next academic year.

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