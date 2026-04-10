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Home > Education News > MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the MP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 10, 2026 15:03:35 IST

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MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the MP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 students soon. Though the board has not yet announced the official date of result declaration, based on the trend, it is highly likely that the result will be announced in the month of May. After the result is declared, the students can download their scorecards on official websites or alternative result portals to avoid the hassle of traffic. The result for the year 2025 was announced on May 6, and earlier, MPBSE announced the results in the second half of May.

When will MP Board Result 2026 be declared

The MP Board result for Class 10 and Class 12 students is usually announced in the first and second weeks of May.

Based on the trend, the MP Board result 2026 is expected to be announced in May, but the students are advised to keep checking for the official announcement.

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Where to check MP Board Result 2026 online

Students can check the MP Board result 2026 online on official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The official website will provide the links for the direct result download.

To minimise the hassle of traffic, the students can also check the result for MPsBSE on alternative result portals. 

How to check MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026

Students should follow these steps to download the MP Board result 2026:

  • Go to the mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in website. 
  • Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link. 
  • Enter roll number and application number
  • Click on submit
  • View and download the result.

Students should keep their application and roll number handy to avoid any last-minute hassle.

What details will be mentioned on MP Board result

On the MPBSE result card, candidates will find the following details – student’s name, roll number, parents’ name, subject-wise mark, total mark, percentage, grade & result status.

Students need to make sure about all the details mentioned in the marksheet. In case of any discrepancy, please approach school authorities for correction.

What are MP Board Class 10, 12 exam dates 2026

The MPBSE held the Class 12 examinations from Feb 17 to March 3, 2026. The Class 10 examinations were also held in February and March in the state from multiple centres.

The examinations took place under stringent guidelines to maintain evaluation fairness.

What is MPBSE second exam schedule 2026

The board has also released the Class 12 second exam timetable. As per the timetable, the second exam took place from May 7 to May 25, 2026. The students can sit for the exams to improve their scores or if they have not cleared certain subjects as per the eligibility criteria. 

With the result declaration coming soon, students are advised to keep themselves updated through official sources and keep their login ID handy for checking the scores.

Also Read: KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule
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Tags: MP Board 10th result 2026MP Board 12th resultMP Board resultMP Board result 2026MPBSE Class 12 result 2026MPBSE Result 2026

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MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores

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MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores

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MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Check Scores
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