Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Divya Bhadu Tops in Science Stream with 99.80%, Scores 499 Marks

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has proclaimed the Class 12 Result 2026. Divya Bhadu (Barmer district) became the topper in the science stream with an impressive score of 499 marks out of 500 (99.80 per cent), and topped the state.

Divya Bhadu is a student of Shekhawati Public Senior Secondary School, Losal. She has managed to get one of the highest marks in recent years.

Who is the RBSE 12th Science topper, Divya Bhadu

Divya Bhadu is from the Barmer district of Rajasthan. She is the daughter of Suja Ram Bhadu (Gram Sewak) and Dropdi Devi. Divya is known for her disciplined approach to studies. She is a topper in the Class 12 results. Her marks list her as the topper of the state.

What are Divya Bhadu’s RBSE 12th marks

Divya got 499 out of 500 marks, which is 99.80 per cent. Her marksheet shows a near-perfect score. She got full marks in English, physics, chemistry, and biology. In Hindi, she got 99 marks. She has strong clarity of concepts and has worked very hard for this.

What role did parents play in the RBSE topper’s success

Divya thanked her parents for their constant motivation. She said their encouragement kept her alert throughout the year. She said that her parents’ support was vital in keeping her calm and collected during the examination period.

How did a study routine help in RBSE 12th preparation

Divya followed a study routine to prepare for the exam. She said it helped her to spread her knowledge. She followed a strict timetable and revised all subjects regularly. The routine helped her sharpen her concepts and not stress on the last day before exams.

How did teachers contribute to Divya Bhadu’s result

Divya said that her teachers also helped her throughout the year. She added that her teachers were always there to explain her doubts and complicated subjects. Their teaching and support helped her build a strong foundation of academics through learning in class.

What was her hostel study routine during RBSE exams

Divya also mentioned that her hostel study schedule helped her get significant results this year. She added that she was studying for six to eight hours daily after school for the exams.

She added that consistently studying every day for a long time helped her maintain her preparation and keep herself ahead.

What is Divya Bhadu’s academic record and future goal

Divya has had steady growth in her academics till now. She scored 82 per cent in the Class 10 examination and improved her performance in Class 12. She has mentioned that she wants to join the civil services and become an IAS officer. This result is the first step toward reaching her goal

What is the RBSE 12th Science pass percentage 2026

The Science stream this year had a pass percentage of 97.52 per cent, showing the good results from students across the state. Divya Bhadu shared her experience of getting a good score in the RBSE 12th Result 2026.

She mentioned how discipline, regular hard work, and the right guidance helped her to transform herself from a regular, steady performer to a state topper. Her experience can surely inspire a lot of students.