SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Junior Associate Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 for SBI Junior Associate prelims on its official website, sbi.co.in, today. The SBI exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. Candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card. Candidates must carry the printed copy of their admit cards along with one photo-identity proof to the exam centre. The good score for the SBI Clerk prelims exam is more than 80 marks.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card?

The steps to download the SBI Clerk Junior Associate admit card are given below.

Visit the careers page of SBI

Go to the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab

Select the tab ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)’

From the drop-down, click the ‘SBI Clerk Admit Card download link’

Enter the required credentials

SBI Clerk prelims call letter appears on the screen

Download and save it

Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025- sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Exam Date

The SBI Clerk prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The examination will be conducted in an online mode at various test centers.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

Section No of Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Documents Required at Exam Center

Candidates must bring one of the following identity proofs to the exam centre: