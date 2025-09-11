SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Junior Associate Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in

LIVE TV
The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 for SBI Junior Associate prelims on its official website, sbi.co.in, today. Candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card.

Published: September 11, 2025 15:33:58 IST

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 for SBI Junior Associate prelims on its official website, sbi.co.in, today. The SBI exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. Candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card. Candidates must carry the printed copy of their admit cards along with one photo-identity proof to the exam centre. The good score for the SBI Clerk prelims exam is more than 80 marks. 

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card?

The steps to download the SBI Clerk Junior Associate admit card are given below.

  • Visit the careers page of SBI

  • Go to the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab

  • Select the tab ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)’

  • From the drop-down, click the ‘SBI Clerk Admit Card download link’

  • Enter the required credentials

  • SBI Clerk prelims call letter appears on the screen

  • Download and save it

Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025- sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Exam Date 

The SBI Clerk prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September  20, 21, and 27, 2025. The examination will be conducted in an online mode at various test centers. 

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern 

Section

No of Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Documents Required at Exam Center 

Candidates must bring one of the following identity proofs to the exam centre:

  • Aadhaar Card

  • PAN Card

  • Driving License

  • Voter’s Card

  • Bank Passbook

  • Identity Card issued by School or College/Gazetted Officer

