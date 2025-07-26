Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Soon

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is anticipated to release the SSLC (Class 10) supplementary exam results by July 28, 2025, likely in the afternoon hours. These exams were conducted from July 4 to July 10, 2025, offering a second opportunity to students who did not clear their main board exams held in April.

Key Details

Result portals: tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in



Login credentials: Registration number and date of birth



Passing criteria: Minimum 35 marks per subject



Next academic step: Passing students become eligible to enroll in Class 11



Re‑evaluation window: Will open after results are announced; details to follow

Context & Background

The main SSLC exam for 2025 was held from March 28 to April 15, with results declared on May 16, marking a 93.80% pass rate. Nearly 8.13 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam

In 2024, the SSLC supplementary result was released on July 30, suggesting this year’s release may follow a similar timeline

How to Check Results

Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Click on “SSLC Supplementary Result” link

Enter your registration number and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy)

Your marks memo appears, download and print it



Fingerprinting or OTP-based SMS app may also be supported via DigiLocker or the TN SSLC Results mobile app. The marks memo includes subject-wise scores, total marks, grade, and pass/fail status.

