UGC NET June Result 2025 Announced at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 21, 2025, has declared the University Grant Commission-National Legibility Test (UGC NET) June Result on its official website.

Candidates, who have appeared for the exam, can check the results available on the official site at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To check the result, candidates should have their application number and Date of Birth to login to the portal.

Direct Link To Check UGC NET June Result Scorecard

Here are the steps to be followed to check the UGC NET result

1. Visit official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click the result link UGC NET June 2025 on the site

3. Enter your login credentials – application number and the date of birth.

4. Press submit and download result.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted between June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was out on the site on July 5, 2025, and the objection window was activated on July 6, 2025. During this period, candidates could challenge the answer key. July 8, 2025, was the last date to raise objection to the provisional answer keys.

