UPSSSC PET Exam 2025: Check The Exam City Details, Downloading Steps And Other Aspects

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the exam city details for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. The candidates who are preparing for the UPSSSC PET examination can now check their allotted districts through the official website — upsssc.gov.in. After checking the allotted districts, the candidates also need to download the exam city information.

What is the date of the UPSSSC PET Exam?

The written exam for the UPSSSC will be conducted on September 6 and 7 in 48 districts. Also, there are no admit cards for the preliminary eligibility test 2025.

In how many shifts the exam will be conducted?

The UPSSSC PET Exam will be held in two shifts every day across 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This will be done to ensure smooth conduct of the test for lakhs of aspirants.

What are the steps to download the PET exam city slip 2025?

1. The candidates have to click on the official website upsssc.gov.in

2. They will then be directed on the homepage. Following which the candidates need to click on the PET exam city slip 2025 link.

3. The candidates will then be required to fill in their login credentials and submit.

4. The candidates will then download the exam city slip. They will then to take a printout for future reference.

What is the eligibility criteria for UPSSSC PET 2025?

To be eligible for the PET exam, the candidates must have qualified the high school. They can also have an equivalent qualification.

What is the age requirement for the UPSSSC PET candidates?

The age requirement for the UPSSSC PET candidates is between 18 and 40 years as of July 1, 2025.

What is the objective of the UPSSSC PET 2025?

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is an important examination conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for various Group C posts. These Group C positions are within the state government departments of Uttar Pradesh.

