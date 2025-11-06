120 Bahadur Trailer Out: Farhan Akhtar Ignites Patriotism In Rezang La War Drama, Salman Khan Gives A Shoutout

The long-awaited trailer for Farhan Akhtar’s war drama, 120 Bahadur, has finally been released, offering a visceral and emotionally laden peek into one of India’s most glorious military stands: the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. Emerging from the fog, Akhtar stars as the courageous Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the footage is testimony and homage to the 120 odd brave soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment against an overpowering force of thousands of Chinese soldiers.

The trailer kicks in with a thunderous voiceover from Amitabh Bachchan, contextualizing the backdrop of India’s strained relationship with China before an outbreak of war, seizing viewer attention almost immediately. The very scale of the production was shot in real locations like Ladakh, promising a raw representation of the grit of soldiers and a film that appeals to deep-seated national pride.

The trailer created a storm on the internet, giving superstar Salman Khan the opportunity to declare it, “Bahut kamal trailer hai” (A fantastic trailer), adding that “Yeh kahani har Indian ke dil mein utregi” (This story will stay in the heart of every Indian).

Major Shaitan Singh’s Unwavering Resolve

Farhan Akhtar’s transition into Major Shaitan Singh Bhati is certainly the standout of the trailer. He captures the raw essence of the officer who gave no option but to fight till the last man.

The trailer uses the strong line, ‘Main ladey bina haar nahi manna chahta’ , meaning ‘I don’t want to accept defeat without fighting’, to really summate the unit’s indomitable spirit.

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, this film is not only about hard-core battlefield action but also the human aspect: Raashii Khanna plays a short but sweet role as Major Singh’s love interest, bringing an emotional touch to the soldiers’ sacrifices. 120 Bahadur is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025.

The Battle of Rezang La: A State-of-Facts War Drama

The movie depicts the horror of carnage in Rezang La War, where 120 Indian soldiers, almost all unleashing carnage on advancing Chinese troops, eventually suffered martyrdom. It is believed that nearly 1,300 casualties were inflicted by the de facto combative spirit of Indian soldiers at the last stand at heights above 16,000 feet and freezing weather.

Above all, its iconic last stand testifies to the courage of the Indian Army. The trailer paints a beautiful canvas of frost-laden, desolate land, with truly monumental odds in front of Charlie Company. Some sources state that the immortal patriotic song, “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon,” is also used, weaving the narrative with the historical memory of the nation pertaining to the 1962 war.

Early appreciation from eminent personalities in the industry like Salman Khan and Yash has only strengthened the movie’s case of being a must-watch tribute to our nation’s unsung heroes.

