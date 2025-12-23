LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After Viral MMS Backlash, Anjali Arora To Play Sita In Abhishek Sharma's Mythological Film 'Shree Ramayan Katha'

After Viral MMS Backlash, Anjali Arora To Play Sita In Abhishek Sharma’s Mythological Film ‘Shree Ramayan Katha’

Anjali Arora, viral ‘Kacha Badam girl’, to play Goddess Sita in Abhishek Sharma’s Shree Ramayan Katha for Diwali 2026; netizens criticize casting due to her past MMS controversy, sparking mixed reactions online.

‘Kacha Badam girl’, is all set to portray the revered Goddess Sita. (Photo: IG/Anjali Arora)
'Kacha Badam girl', is all set to portray the revered Goddess Sita. (Photo: IG/Anjali Arora)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 23, 2025 15:53:23 IST

After Viral MMS Backlash, Anjali Arora To Play Sita In Abhishek Sharma’s Mythological Film ‘Shree Ramayan Katha’

Anjali Arora, widely known as the viral ‘Kacha Badam girl’, is all set to portray the revered Goddess Sita in Abhishek Sharma’s upcoming mythological film, ‘Shree Ramayan Katha’, slated for Diwali 2026.

The film aims to offer a cinematic retelling of the timeless epic, focusing on Lord Ram’s emotional journey and life events.

The first look of Anjali as Sita has already been unveiled, showing her in a traditional saffron saree with minimal makeup, a red bindi, and gold accessories, holding a basket of fruits against a serene forest backdrop. The look represents the Aranya Kanda phase of the Ramayana, when Ram, Sita, and Lakshman faced 14 years of exile in the Dandaka forest.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)



Mixed Reactions from Netizens Over Anjali’s Casting

While some fans praised Anjali Arora’s transformation and her fresh take on Sita, netizens expressed strong disapproval, arguing that her past viral controversies clash with the sacred and divine image of the character.

Critics highlighted her Kacha Badam dance fame and the resurfaced 19-minute video controversy, claiming these do not align with portraying Goddess Sita.

Some comments on social media were harsh, with phrases like “ab kachabadam bnegi Sita” and “Surpankha ke liye perfect hai ye”. Comparisons were also drawn to Sai Pallavi, cast as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, who is seen as a more suitable choice for the role.

The 19-Minute Video Controversy: Anjali’s Long Battle

Anjali Arora has been the target of digital misinformation since August 2022 when a morphed explicit video falsely claimed to feature her.

Though the video was proven to be fake and AI-generated, it caused severe mental distress and affected her professional career, leading to the removal from projects.

In January 2024, she filed an FIR and defamation case against platforms that spread the content. Despite the legal victory, Anjali continues to face online abuse and harassment related to the fabricated clip. She has recently spoken out, expressing solidarity with other creators, like Payal Gaming and Sweet Zannat, facing similar false allegations.

Abhishek Sharma’s Vision for ‘Shree Ramayan Katha’

Director Abhishek Sharma aims to bring a modern cinematic sensibility to the Ramayana while retaining its emotional and spiritual essence. With teasers released during Dussehra 2025, the film has already generated buzz, promising a grand portrayal of Lord Ram’s exile, challenges, and devotion.

Anjali Arora’s casting as Sita, despite controversy, underscores the director’s bold choice to present fresh talent in mythological cinema. Fans and critics alike are now watching closely to see how she embodies the revered goddess on screen.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 3:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anjali AroraAnjali Arora SitaKacha Badam girlShree Ramayan Katha

QUICK LINKS