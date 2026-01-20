LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident trump Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident trump Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident trump Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident trump Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident trump Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident trump Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

Akshay Kumar’s security car was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Mumbai’s Juhu, late Monday evening. Despite dramatic damage, Akshay, Twinkle Khanna, and staff escaped unharmed. A viral video shows the SUV flipped over, highlighting the importance of professional VIP convoy safety.

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes in Mumbai, No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Surfaces (Pc: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes in Mumbai, No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Surfaces (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 20, 2026 00:45:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

A security vehicle for Akshay Kumar was said to have met with a mishap close to the actor’s Juhu home. Fortunately, the mishap was of a minor nature, and all the individuals occupying the car came out unhurt; no one with serious injuries was reported. The accident, as per the sources, triggered some noise but did not cause any major harm.

You Might Be Interested In

A user named Crazzy Buzz uploaded a video of the accident on the internet. The footage shows the vehicle having tipped over, and the onlookers hurried to assist the occupants in getting out of the vehicle unharmed.

The Mumbai police arrived at the location just after the accident happened, took charge of the situation, and quickly contained it. Up till now, Akshay hasn’t communicated anything regarding the accident.

You Might Be Interested In

Although the crash was of a dramatic nature and it caused heavy damage to almost all the vehicles involved, there were no serious injuries reported among the couple and the staff.

Mumbai Convoy Accident Facts

The event occurred at the height of the evening rush and brought about instant turmoil on the Juhu-Gandhigram road. People who saw what happened made videos that showed the security car flipped over and the auto-rickshaw squeezed underneath, with pieces of metal and other materials all over the place.



As soon as the security team was trapped, apparently, the local people and the actor came out to help in the rescue. Police and disaster management workers came very soon to remove the wreck and mount the traffic again. The inquiry into the driver of the Mercedes’ speeding is in progress now to find out the exact cause of the crash.

Security Vehicle Safety Protocols

The major impact was that the durability of top-level security details was again challenged. The pilot vehicle, which was supposed to absorb the impact for the main VIP car, managed to take away a large share of the kinetic energy caused by the chain-reaction crash.

The strength of the car’s body was very important in the prevention of life-threatening injuries for the security staff inside, as they only got minor bruises.

The video that went viral showing the situation after the accident stresses the significance of having a professional convoy in cities where sudden and unpredictable events like careless third-party drivers can put the lives of VIPs in danger.

Also Read: What About Dad’s Polo Horses?’ Karisma Kapoor’s Children Raise Questions Over Gaps in Stepmother Priya Kapur’s Assets List amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 12:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Akshay Kumar accidentMumbai car crashVIP convoy crash

RELATED News

Valentino Garavani Dies: Italian Fashion Icon Known For His Brand Valentino Passes Away At 93, Tributes Pour In

‘What About Dad’s Polo Horses?’ Karisma Kapoor’s Children Raise Questions Over Gaps In Stepmother Priya Kapur’s Assets List Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute

Who Is the Mystery Woman in Govinda’s Life? Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out Accusing Actor Of Cheating As Marriage Hits Rough Patch

Kshitij’25 Unveils Its Headliner Artist: Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live at Mithibai College

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 7: Chiranjeevi Film Nears ₹300 Cr Worldwide, Overtakes Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Shimjitha Mustafa? Woman Behind Viral Bus Video Alleging Harassment By 40-Year-Old Kerala Man Who Died by Suicide

Greenland Tensions Escalate: From Cars To Credit: How Donald Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Hit European Growth, What We Know

‘Biggest Liar, I Swear To My Child’: After Divorce Announcement, Prateek Yadav’s New Social Media Post Again Targets Wife Aparna Yadav

Nitin Nabin Set To Be BJP National President As No Contender Emerges For Top Post, Official Announcement Tomorrow

Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

Arctic Craze, Selfish Interests: How Donald Trump’s Greenland Obsession Triggers Russia And China

West Bengal SIR : Supreme Court Orders ECI To Reveal ‘Logical Discrepancy’ Voters, Asks To ‘Display the Names’

Yash Anil Rashiya: Surat’s World Champion Brings Roll Ball Glory to India

Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 100th Win As Title Quest Begins

BMC Mayor Lottery On Jan 22: Will Uddhav Thackeray Back Fadnavis In Mumbai Civic Body Power Game As Shinde Fights To Keep Control

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!
Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!
Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!
Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

QUICK LINKS