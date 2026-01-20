Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

A security vehicle for Akshay Kumar was said to have met with a mishap close to the actor’s Juhu home. Fortunately, the mishap was of a minor nature, and all the individuals occupying the car came out unhurt; no one with serious injuries was reported. The accident, as per the sources, triggered some noise but did not cause any major harm.

A user named Crazzy Buzz uploaded a video of the accident on the internet. The footage shows the vehicle having tipped over, and the onlookers hurried to assist the occupants in getting out of the vehicle unharmed.

The Mumbai police arrived at the location just after the accident happened, took charge of the situation, and quickly contained it. Up till now, Akshay hasn’t communicated anything regarding the accident.

Although the crash was of a dramatic nature and it caused heavy damage to almost all the vehicles involved, there were no serious injuries reported among the couple and the staff.

Mumbai Convoy Accident Facts

The event occurred at the height of the evening rush and brought about instant turmoil on the Juhu-Gandhigram road. People who saw what happened made videos that showed the security car flipped over and the auto-rickshaw squeezed underneath, with pieces of metal and other materials all over the place.







As soon as the security team was trapped, apparently, the local people and the actor came out to help in the rescue. Police and disaster management workers came very soon to remove the wreck and mount the traffic again. The inquiry into the driver of the Mercedes’ speeding is in progress now to find out the exact cause of the crash.

Security Vehicle Safety Protocols

The major impact was that the durability of top-level security details was again challenged. The pilot vehicle, which was supposed to absorb the impact for the main VIP car, managed to take away a large share of the kinetic energy caused by the chain-reaction crash.

The strength of the car’s body was very important in the prevention of life-threatening injuries for the security staff inside, as they only got minor bruises.

The video that went viral showing the situation after the accident stresses the significance of having a professional convoy in cities where sudden and unpredictable events like careless third-party drivers can put the lives of VIPs in danger.

