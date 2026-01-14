LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review: Naveen Polishetty’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts; Fans Call It The Perfect Clean Sankranti Entertainer

Twitter buzzes with praise for Anaganaga Oka Raju, hailing Naveen Polishetty’s impeccable comic timing. Called a clean, breezy, and wholesome Sankranthi entertainer, the film delights families with relatable humor, festive visuals, and a stress-free, light-hearted story perfect for the holiday season.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Twitter Review: Naveen Polishetty Shines in Wholesome, Hilarious Sankranthi Entertainer (Pc: IMDB)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 14, 2026 10:20:32 IST

Anaganaga Oka Raju’s release has made the festive spirit of Sankranthi its perfect cinematic companion. After the first shows, Twitter was filled with a positive wave, and Naveen Polishetty was crowned the king of situational comedy without a doubt. The fans who went to the theaters are describing it as a “breezy, wholesome, and rib-tickling” experience that is a perfect depiction of Indian weddings’ disorder.

After his previous films’ huge success, expectations were very high, and if the initial “X” (formerly Twitter) trends are to be trusted, Polishetty has given a performance that is both vibrant and lovable. The movie is getting the “clean entertainer” tag and is thus the preferred option for families during this holiday season.

Naveen’s Humour

Naveen’s humor is the main reason behind the film’s success, and it is described by users on the internet as being spontaneous and perfectly timed. His unique way of speaking is emphasized through the sharing of clips and quotes on Twitter. The audience feels that the humor comes out from the storyline rather than just from the irritated audience like in other commercial movies.

The viewers have been very impressed with how he has made such a huge role very easy for him to do by combining his cleverness with middle-class frustrations that are shared by many.

Users have been commenting that his performance as “Raju” is a perfect example of comic timing, and he has proved once again that he does not need to be loud and extravagant to attract the audience’s attention. The pair of main actors and the supporting actors have such a good relationship that it intensifies the fun, and the laughter never ceases.

Sankranthi Entertainer

The film is beyond being a comedy celebration, and the newly released movie is already considered the greatest Sankranthi entertainer, respecting all the audience’s feelings no matter the age. Social media reviewers give paramount importance to the so-called “zero vulgarity,” which is the only reason that the film is now considered a “must-watch” for both parents and kids.



The movie presents a colorful picture, the celebration of the harvest, and a catchy musical score all of which work together to tell the light-hearted story making it a total package for the Sankranthi festival.



Critics on social networks are saying that despite the simple plot, the direction is so much better that it gives the audience a stress-free escape which is in perfect harmony with the season’s festive mood.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Tags: Anaganaga Oka Raju reviewclean family movieNaveen Polishetty comedySankranthi entertainer

