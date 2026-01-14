‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far

The horror-comedy The Raja Saab, featuring the Pan-India superstar Prabhas, which was a highly awaited release, has seen its box office figures drop tremendously since it began the first full week of work. The film, which had an explosive opening weekend with the highest of 100 crores reached in just 3 days, has rapidly lost its drive.

The movie has experienced only Rs 4.85 crores as its lowest collection in the history of the film on its fifth day (Tuesday) across all languages in India. With this, the total domestic gross over five days has been brought down significantly to about Rs 119.45 crores, and this has caused trade analysts to worry about the movie’s future.

The Raja Saab’s Declining Momentum

The massive fan following of Prabhas and the audience’s curiosity about his first appearance in the horror-comedy genre were the main factors that made the film reach the peak of its success at the box office.

On Monday, it was already obvious that the film’s momentum had started to decline, and on Tuesday the revenue of the movie experienced its biggest drop. The film’s overall Telugu occupancy was only 21%, and Hindi markets were not able to go past 13%, which indicated the movie couldn’t attract audiences outside the hardcore fan base. The absence of a powerful emotional bond and mixed reviews from the audience have quickened this fall and made the recovery journey even more difficult.

The Raja Saab Box Office Struggles

The Raja Saab, with an enormous budget, particularly in its non-Telugu versions, is experiencing great difficulties at the box office. The Hindi-dubbed version, which usually performs well for a Prabhas film, has also been unable to display any growth and has just over Rs 1.5 crore added on the fifth day.

The festive season of Sankranti gave the film a temporary boost, but the actual drop of almost 70% compared to the figures of Sunday indicates that the movie is not able to cover its high production costs.

