LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far

‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far

Prabhas’ horror-comedy The Raja Saab witnessed a sharp slowdown on Day 5, earning just Rs 4.85 crore—its lowest so far. After a strong opening weekend, mixed reviews and low occupancy impacted collections, pushing the five-day total to Rs 119.45 crore and raising concerns over recovery.

‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection
‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 14, 2026 09:47:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far

The horror-comedy The Raja Saab, featuring the Pan-India superstar Prabhas, which was a highly awaited release, has seen its box office figures drop tremendously since it began the first full week of work. The film, which had an explosive opening weekend with the highest of 100 crores reached in just 3 days, has rapidly lost its drive.

You Might Be Interested In

The movie has experienced only Rs 4.85 crores as its lowest collection in the history of the film on its fifth day (Tuesday) across all languages in India. With this, the total domestic gross over five days has been brought down significantly to about Rs 119.45 crores, and this has caused trade analysts to worry about the movie’s future.

The Raja Saab’s Declining Momentum

The massive fan following of Prabhas and the audience’s curiosity about his first appearance in the horror-comedy genre were the main factors that made the film reach the peak of its success at the box office.

You Might Be Interested In

On Monday, it was already obvious that the film’s momentum had started to decline, and on Tuesday the revenue of the movie experienced its biggest drop. The film’s overall Telugu occupancy was only 21%, and Hindi markets were not able to go past 13%, which indicated the movie couldn’t attract audiences outside the hardcore fan base. The absence of a powerful emotional bond and mixed reviews from the audience have quickened this fall and made the recovery journey even more difficult.

The Raja Saab Box Office Struggles

The Raja Saab, with an enormous budget, particularly in its non-Telugu versions, is experiencing great difficulties at the box office. The Hindi-dubbed version, which usually performs well for a Prabhas film, has also been unable to display any growth and has just over Rs 1.5 crore added on the fifth day.

The festive season of Sankranti gave the film a temporary boost, but the actual drop of almost 70% compared to the figures of Sunday indicates that the movie is not able to cover its high production costs. 

Also Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas’ Horror Comedy Suffers Monday Blues, Sees A 71 Percent Drop

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 9:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Prabhas film collectionThe Raja Saab box officeThe Raja Saab Day 5

RELATED News

Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups’ Lands In Legal Trouble After Activist Moves CBFC Over ‘Obscene, Sexually Explicit And Offensive Scenes’

‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Dies At 68 After Metastatic Prostate Cancer Battle

Actress Celina Jaitly Denied Access To Children Despite Joint Custody Order Amid Divorce Battle; Shares Emotional Note

Who Is Ms Gori? US-Based Singer-Influencer Who Accused Karan Aujla Of Extra-Marital Affair | Here’s What We Know

Rs 2 Crore Demand In 7 Days: Why Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Is Facing Legal Trouble Before Release? Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Ban For THIS Reason

LATEST NEWS

Trump Calls Jerome Powell ‘Crooked, Incompetent’, Says ‘The Jerk Will Be Gone Soon’ As Fed Chair Faces Criminal Probe

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Show Mixed Signals; Traders Monitor Earnings, Sector Performance and Market Volatility

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Just Dial, L&T, ICICI Lombard, Den Networks,Tata Elxsi, IOB, Waaree, Angel One, Kotak Mahindra, Groww, HDFC AMC In Focus

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Step In For Washington Sundar? Captain Shubman Gill To Decide Between Ayush Badoni And Nitish Kumar Reddy; Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

What To Expect From Today’s Stock Market Trading Session? Here’s Everything Shaping Dalal Street Ahead Amid Geopolitical Tension

Happy Bhogi 2026: Best Wishes, Heartfelt Quotes, Warm Messages And Festive Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rajkot? Check Weather Report

Putin Vs Trump Tensions Spike: Russia Rejects US President’s Iran War Threats, Batters Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far
‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far
‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far
‘The Raja Saab’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Faces Slowdown, Earns Only Rs 4.85 Crore So Far

QUICK LINKS